Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Comments / 0