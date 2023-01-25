Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Examining police reform amid rising tensions over fatal encounters with public
There's a long history of rising tensions over fatal police encounters with the public, so has anything changed?. Five fired police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
WBAL Radio
Ivan Bates finds sponsor for bill on illegal gun possession sentencing
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is making some progress in his effort to get tough on gun crimes. The new Baltimore prosecutor found a lawmaker to sponsor his proposal to make the penalty for misdemeanor gun possession more uniform. Under current law, offenders aged 18 to 20 face a...
WBAL Radio
Gov. Moore addresses mental and behavioral health services in Baltimore
Gov. Wes Moore traveled to Baltimore on Friday to talk about supporting services that address mental health. Moore held a roundtable at Behavioral Health System Baltimore with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Like many, Moore said members of his own family are battling with mental and behavioral health...
WBAL Radio
Donnell Rochester's family protests prosecutor's decision not to charge officers
The family of a man who was shot and killed by police last year is protesting the decision not to bring criminal charges against the Baltimore police officer who fired the shots. Donnell Rochester, 18, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 19, 2022, at the hands...
WBAL Radio
Suspended BPD detective sentenced to prison for killing teenage stepson
A suspended Baltimore City police detective will spend 42 years in federal prison for the killing of his 15-year-old stepson. Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea in October 2022 on a second-degree murder charge and an attempting to disarm a police officer charge in the July 2021 killing of his stepson, Dasan "DJ" Jones. That plea means Banks acknowledged the evidence against him but did not admit guilt.
WBAL Radio
1 dead, 4 injured -- including 2 children -- in Baltimore shooting, crash
A man is dead and four others are injured -- including two children -- after a shooting and a crash in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds fired around 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city's Upton neighborhood.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
WBAL Radio
Authorities recover loaded gun from student at Carver Vocational-Technical High School
Authorities recovered a gun Friday morning at Carver Vocational-Technical High School. A 15-year-old boy was arrested without incident after a loaded 9-mm handgun was found during an administrative search. No further information was immediately released. This report will be updated.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County police: Juvenile shot in Middle River
Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile Friday night in Middle River. County police said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Clear Lake Lane for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a juvenile victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
WBAL Radio
1 boy dies, another hospitalized after fire in Oliver neighborhood
A boy hospitalized Saturday morning after a fire in east Baltimore has died and another was injured. Baltimore City fire Chief Roman Clark told 11 News that firefighters were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street, where a house was under heavy fire with thick smoke.
