Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
pct.edu
An Open House to close the deal!
Penn College welcomed more than 500 guests – including about 220 prospective students – for Friday’s first Open House of Spring 2023. Following a schedule that comprised equal parts structure and flexibility, visitors attended a presentation by the Admissions Office and toured up to two academic labs.
Real-world pointers shared with college’s SolidWorks Users Group
The Pennsylvania College of Technology SolidWorks Users Group held its first meeting of the new year on Monday, featuring a presentation on the computer-aided design software’s surface-modeling tools. The presenter – fulfilling a valuable organizational goal of exposing the college community to experts in the field – was Jordan Tadić, a senior solution consultant for the Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corp.
Shaffer selected for society’s student leadership program
For the second consecutive year, a Pennsylvania College of Technology student has been selected to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists’ Student to Leadership Development Program. Elisabeth Shaffer, of Trout Run, began her three-year term on Jan. 1. The 2022 Phi Theta Kappa honor society inductee is pursuing an...
Trade groups embrace students’ educational mission to Vegas
More than $5,000 in industry support is among the financial assistance to five Penn College students and two faculty members traveling to Las Vegas for the National Home Builders Association’s International Building Show (Jan. 31-Feb. 2). Students making the trip are Henry G. Gaffey, of Wexford; Lizeth V. Reyes-Becerra,...
‘Facing Suicide’ examines urgent health care challenge
With suicide robbing the nation of tens of thousands of promising lives each year, a Tuesday forum sponsored by Student Affairs at Penn College confronted the issue with candor, compassion and expertise. Following the screening of the “Facing Suicide” documentary in Penn’s Inn, discussion by community panelists helped frame the focus on mental health and suicide prevention.
Penn College women’s basketball, wrestlers go 2-0
Pennsylvania College of Technology women’s basketball and wrestling teams both posted 2-0 records this past week. Penn College led for all but 59 seconds during a 68-55 win at Penn State Abington on Tuesday. Kayleigh Miller, of Sayre, paced the Wildcats with a game-high 20 points, while Rachel Teats,...
