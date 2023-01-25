Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky
A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
New Mexico Holocaust Museum running low on space
"As you look around, you see that we are very challenged by space."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KOAT 7
New Mexicans react to Tyre Nichols' arrest video
On Friday, Memphis Police released police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest. The video sent shockwaves across the country, including in New Mexico. KOAT spoke to several civil justice groups in Albuquerque and got their reactions to the video. Cathryn McGill is the director of the New Mexico Black...
newmexicopbs.org
Rust Shooting Charges, Statewide Public Safety Priorities & Wild Wolf Captured in NM
This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s announcement of charges in the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy. Actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer both face involuntary manslaughter charges. The panel also discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released. Finally, our panelists return to the issue of modernizing our state legislature. A recent poll showed a majority of New Mexicans support changes like paying lawmakers, hiring more legislative staff & lengthening session, but should term limits be under consideration as well?
kunm.org
THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More
US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
2 New Mexico Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Santa Fe Reporter
Gov, Lawmakers Target Guns, Thieves, Pre-Trial Detention
Gov, lawmakers target guns, thieves, pretrial detention. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with a group of bipartisan lawmakers and public safety officials, yesterday held a news conference to discuss public safety priorities during this year’s legislative session, including another attempt to upend New Mexico’s pretrial detention system by creating a so-called “rebuttable presumption” via Senate Bill 123. Attempts to shift the burden in pretrial detention hearings from prosecutor to defense failed in last year’s session. As detailed in a news release, other public safety priorities include: creating a category of organized retail crime in state statue and targeting offenders for racketeering; the creation of a new public safety council; banning the purchase, import, delivery and manufacture of assault weapons and 50-caliber weapons via House Bill 101; closing a state loophole on straw purchases of guns; enacting criminal penalties for adults who negligently fail to secure firearms from minors through House Bill 9; allowing victims of gun violence to bring civil suits against firearm manufacturers through legislation that will be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces; and allocating $100 million to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund. “We’re going to work collectively to get as many of the best ideas up here as possible,” the governor said, “and my goal is to be in a position to sign as many of these efforts as possible.” Meanwhile, the Santa Fe City Council last night voted 7-2 in favor of Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution prohibiting guns at certain city facilities that host school activities and directing the city manager to post signs to that effect at such facilities.
newmexicopbs.org
Greg MacGregor, Bill Gilbert, Gus Foster, NDI NM
Pasó por aquí…passed by here. Retracing the extraordinary Fray Domínguez and Escalante expedition of 1776 in the southwest. Bill Gilbert focuses on how nature is defined by human intervention and how we are now living in a new age – The Anthropocene. GUS FOSTER MOUNTAIN...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico’s First Statewide Cash Transfer Pilot Receives National Grant To Influence Public Opinion On Guaranteed Basic Income
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group (ERWG) was selected as one of five groups for the “Power of Cash Narrative Grant,” announced by the Economic Security Project (ESP) today. The ERWG was selected from a pool of over 500 guaranteed basic income programs across the country.
Food Network names Hatch eatery as ‘Best BBQ in New Mexico’
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been wanting to treat your tastebuds to some barbecue, Food Network suggests you take a trip down to Hatch, New Mexico. The network recently came out with its take on the “Best Barbecue Joint in Every State” and named Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue & Espresso the best in New Mexico. Teako […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico chefs selected as semifinalists in 2023 James Beard Awards
NEW YORK, NY — Five New Mexico chefs have been announced as semifinalists for best chef in the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards highlights chefs who demonstrate high standards in their leadership and culinary skills, along with chefs who are making a positive impact in local communities.
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
New Mexico lawmaker looks to raise legal age to 21 for obtaining certain guns
Some lawmakers called this move a "gun grab," while others said it's common sense.
New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico continues to see continued growth in cannabis sales since the substance was legalized for recreational use sales back in April of 2022. The month of December has seen the highest numbers so far, with over $28 million in adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Regulation & The post New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish starts podcast series for hunting draw process
"We wanted to clarify any questions that people may have had and also kind of debunk any rumors that may have popped up over the years," said NMDGF Communications Director Darren Vaughan.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Mexico
New Mexico might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Mexico.
KOAT 7
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123
SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
Comments / 0