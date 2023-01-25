ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
money.com

Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
msn.com

The 10 best-paying jobs in the US

The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
Quartz

Nearly 99% of US hourly workers earn more than the federal minimum wage

The US federal minimum wage is almost irrelevant at this point. The number of American employees who make the federal minimum wage or less has dropped from about 7 million in 1979 to a little over a million in 2021, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
grainvalleynews.com

December Jobs Report

Missouri non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,000 jobs from November 2022 to December 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs. The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent...
MISSOURI STATE
VI TECHNO-HUB

Weathering the Storm of an Unexpected Employment Recession & New Jobs.

In this article, we will be looking at how to weather the storm of an unexpected employment recession. The current economic climate has become increasingly uncertain, and it can be difficult to navigate through this challenging period. We will discuss how to create a job search strategy that is tailored to your individual needs. We will provide tips to make the most of your resources, and explore ways to stay positive and motivated during the job search process. We will also review available resources to assist with career transitions and job opportunities in the current market. By the end of this article, you will have the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about your job search and career path.

