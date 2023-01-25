Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Benefits update: Food stamps increase while the labor market improves
Despite unemployment reaching an all-time low this year, spending on food stamps has remained high. Despite the economy’s progress, spending on food stamps is roughly double what it was before the pandemic. Food Stamps Increase. In February 2020, approximately $4.5 billion in food stamp benefits were distributed. Spending increased...
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
More and More Employers Are Using an Overtime Loophole to Pay People Less
Congratulations on your new role as manager. But before you celebrate, you may want to ask your boss a few questions—and do some quick math.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
This CEO cut the working week, but not pay, at his factory – and says workers are now more productive and stick around for longer
Ben Eltz of DiamondBack Covers told Insider that a 35-hour week "almost pays for itself" through increased efficiency, safety, and staff retention.
money.com
Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
msn.com
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
Prepare for More Inflation: Inflation Relief Checks to Cost Billions, Make Inflation Even Worse
After creating one of the worst inflation crises in history, the solution is more inflation. The U.S. inflation rate has hit all-time highs. This has prompted some states to continue sending out inflation relief checks, also known as stimulus checks or tax refunds, throughout January 2023 and beyond as a measure of relief from high prices.
Quartz
Nearly 99% of US hourly workers earn more than the federal minimum wage
The US federal minimum wage is almost irrelevant at this point. The number of American employees who make the federal minimum wage or less has dropped from about 7 million in 1979 to a little over a million in 2021, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Men making good money in the prime of their lives are leaning away from demanding jobs and it could be because they’re ‘re-evaluating their priorities’
Quiet quitting and remote work may be factors.
A top Republican lawmaker accuses the Education Department of 'blatantly lying' about how much its student-loan forgiveness costs
While an independent auditor did not concur with Rep. Foxx over claims Biden lied about student-loan costs, it had concerns with certain estimates.
Pay for Being a Florist Rose Faster Than Any Other Job Last Year, Outpacing Inflation
Working Americans got some good news about inflation for the first time in months. According to the CPI, inflation fell by 0.1% in December compared to the previous month. It was the largest drop in any month since April 2020. Inflation year over year remains high, rising 6.5% in December. Still, this was a sharp […]
grainvalleynews.com
December Jobs Report
Missouri non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,000 jobs from November 2022 to December 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs. The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent...
Weathering the Storm of an Unexpected Employment Recession & New Jobs.
In this article, we will be looking at how to weather the storm of an unexpected employment recession. The current economic climate has become increasingly uncertain, and it can be difficult to navigate through this challenging period. We will discuss how to create a job search strategy that is tailored to your individual needs. We will provide tips to make the most of your resources, and explore ways to stay positive and motivated during the job search process. We will also review available resources to assist with career transitions and job opportunities in the current market. By the end of this article, you will have the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about your job search and career path.
Comments / 0