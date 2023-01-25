ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin sends message of thanks in Instagram video

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin delivered a message of thanks - to Bills trainer Denny Kellington, who was credited with saving Hamlin's life on the field at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium earlier this month by administering CPR after Hamlin's cardiac arrest and collapse, as well as first responders, UC Medical Center staff and many others - in a video posted Saturday night on his Instagram account. ...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes the subject of interesting prop bet

Patrick Mahomes is the subject of a very interesting prop bet for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in his Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last Saturday. He only had one week to get ready for the... The post Patrick Mahomes the subject of interesting prop bet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO

