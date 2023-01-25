Read full article on original website
Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
Viva El Birdos
Ken Boyer should be in the Hall of Fame
For a period of six years, Cardinals fans and some astute baseball analysts have put forth their best argument towards why a Hall of Fame caliber 3B should be in the Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, enough people were convinced that it became a reality. Scott Rolen made the Hall of Fame at long last. Long before Rolen though, there were Cardinals fans and astute baseball analysts making the case that a Hall of Fame caliber 3B belonged in the Hall of Fame. In that case, enough people were not convinced and he remains not a Hall of Famer.
Jan. 19, 1972- Sandy Koufax was the youngest player inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame; He'd played only 12 seasons
Winner of the Cy Young Award and a left-handed pitcher, Sanford 'Sandy' Koufax debuted in Major League Baseball in 1955. Koufax was working with a limited baseball background and initially struggled with control. Over time, Koufax's raw talent and practice landed him regularly throwing for the Dodgers when the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. On Jan. 19, 1972, Koufax became the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after having played only 12 seasons. [i]
Yardbarker
Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year
The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
advocatenews.net
Two Baseball Greats
This week we lost two baseball greats. Frank Thomas was 93 and Sal Bando was 78. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1929, and his parents sent him to a Roman Catholic Seminary in Ontario, Canada, because they wanted him to be a priest. He played baseball in Canada and was signed by the Pirates.
On this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936, National Baseball Hall of Fame elects first members
The National Baseball Hall of Fame elected its first members five members – Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson and Walter Johnson – on this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936.
Joe Mauer will become 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame
Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame
MLB Insider vouches for Mark Buehrle in the future HOF
Recently, White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle did not receive enough votes to qualify for the Hall of Fame, keeping him out of Cooperstown for the third straight year. However, he did receive above the threshold line to remain on the ballot for the future ballot. Buehrle received 42 votes, or 10.8 percent of votes, for the HOF. Despite not making it into the Hall this season, one MLB Insider claims his case is strong enough to make it in the future.
Yardbarker
Mark Buehrle Falls Short of Hall of Fame Again, Remains on Ballot
As much as White Sox fans hoped Mark Buehrle would see Cooperstown this year, the voters in the Baseball Writers’ Association thought differently. The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has been announced, with Scott Rolen being the only one of the 28 candidates to reach the necessary 75% of support. Players like Todd Helton (72.2%), Billy Wagner (68.1%), and Andruw Jones (58.1%) fell short.
Scott Rolen’s Parents Reacting To His Hall Of Fame Election Is Pure Gold
I’m a lifelong Cubs fan. But you have to respect the greats, and Scott Rolen was one of them. He was also a Cubs killer, but enough time has passed so hey hey, no big deal right?. In his sixth year of eligibility, Rolen finally got in with 76.3%...
