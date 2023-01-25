On MLK day, Monday, January 16, the JV bowling team won by default against Grand Rapids Christian. GRC did not have enough players to participate in the game. On January 18, the boys faced up against Lowell and ended up losing by a close margin, 13-17. Last year, Lowell wasn’t a great team, so the team was too relaxed heading into the game. The boys won both baker games, coming out to a huge start, and securing 10 points. Unfortunately, they got a little too comfortable with their lead, losing 7 out of 10 team games. Bowlers Mathew Curtis and Nick Francisco both had great games, attempting to lead their team to victory, but it was not enough to pull away with a win.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO