FAIR LAWN, NJ - Although some people believe there are more, the borough's Health Department said there are six properties in Fair Lawn that have chicken coops. Chicken owners were required to register their feathered friends after the borough passed an ordinance last year regulating the keeping of fowl. "There may be more, but, only six registered with the Fair Lawn Health Department," Health Officer Carol Wagner said. "Any complaint that we receive about chickens, chicken coops or crowing roosters, we investigate to verify the presence of the fowl. "We sometimes become aware of an existing chicken coop with chickens when we investigate other types of complaints, such as rats, excessive flies or animal odors which may or may not be associated with the keeping of chickens," Wagner said. "If we find coops with chickens or other fowl, we notify the property owner that they have to come into compliance with the “Keeping of Fowl” ordinance or remove the chicken coop from the property." More: Talkin' Chicken Scratch: A Neighbor Tells Her Side of the Story Talkin' Chicken Scratch: A Tale of Fowl Ownership

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO