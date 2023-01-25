Read full article on original website
Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today
Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
Scoop on Number of Chicken Coops in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ - Although some people believe there are more, the borough's Health Department said there are six properties in Fair Lawn that have chicken coops. Chicken owners were required to register their feathered friends after the borough passed an ordinance last year regulating the keeping of fowl. "There may be more, but, only six registered with the Fair Lawn Health Department," Health Officer Carol Wagner said. "Any complaint that we receive about chickens, chicken coops or crowing roosters, we investigate to verify the presence of the fowl. "We sometimes become aware of an existing chicken coop with chickens when we investigate other types of complaints, such as rats, excessive flies or animal odors which may or may not be associated with the keeping of chickens," Wagner said. "If we find coops with chickens or other fowl, we notify the property owner that they have to come into compliance with the “Keeping of Fowl” ordinance or remove the chicken coop from the property." More: Talkin' Chicken Scratch: A Neighbor Tells Her Side of the Story Talkin' Chicken Scratch: A Tale of Fowl Ownership
The Maddox + Musuko: Restaurant Duo Coming Soon to Montclair
Montclair has been buzzing about a new pair of restaurants opening at 193 Glenridge Avenue. Many will remember this location as The Crosby, a popular eatery that shut down during the pandemic. While people may have initially been disappointed to hear about The Crosby’s permanent closure, what’s opening in its place is meant to be bigger and better. The family-owned Essex Restaurant Group is behind a fresh new concept for the Montclair food and beverage scene. The newly renovated building will house The Maddox, a high-end steakhouse and bar, and Musuko, a sophisticated open-concept pan-Asian kitchen, sushi bar, and cocktail lounge. The Montclair Girl recently spoke with Alexa Dell’Ermo, Head of Operations and Beverage Director, to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into what’s to come from this hot new restaurant and nightlife establishment.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
American Dream Rewards College Achieve Students for Academic Success
PATERSON, NJ - American Dream is gifting each of the 1,500 students at College Achieve Paterson Charter School (CAPS Paterson) a $50 American Dream attraction ticket to reward them for outstanding results on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), the state standardized test. CAPS Paterson students improved at every grade level in reading, math and written expression. “We are so grateful to American Dream for wanting to bring a smile to our scholars’ faces by generously recognizing their hard work. Our scholars have proven time and again that if you set high standards and provide a robust curriculum and resources, all students can and...
Our Lady of Mount Carmel members give their church a financial boost
So said Elsa Napolitano, a parishioner for more than 40 years, about Our Lady Mount Carmel Oratory earlier this month during the Community Outreach Program’s welcoming brunch after Mass. At the brunch members of the oratory’s Community Outreach Program, alongside representatives from the St. Sebastian, St. Vito and St....
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
Cipha Sounds Moves to The Block in New York
Luis “Cipha Sounds” Diaz is joining Audacy’s WXBK (94.7 FM, The Block) in New York City, where he will host middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Thursday. “I’ve been a Cipha fan for many years, so we’re thrilled to bring him aboard the Block and add him to our weekday programming slate,” said Skip Dillard, the brand manager at WXBK. “His talent, immersion in hip-hop culture and on-air execution will be a welcomed addition to our all-star team.”
Residents Offering $1,000 Reward for Identification & Prosecution of the Person in This Photo
MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.” He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey
Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
Opening Date Set For Paramus Launch Of Popular Brazilian Steakhouse
An opening date has been announced for Fogo de Chão, a popular Brazilian steakhouse launching its first New Jersey restaurant in Paramus.The two-story all-you-can-experience eatery will open its Paramus doors in the Garden State Plaza on Monday, Feb. 13 — just in time for Valentine’s Day.In additio…
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Quiet Down or Get a Ticket
PATERSON, NJ – Members of the Paterson Police Department will be able to hand out tickets for violations of the City's noise ordinance without the use of a decibel meter following the Paterson City Council's approval of a new measure regarding noise complaints. Prior to this, despite the concerns about the impact of quality life excessive noise across Paterson, members of the Paterson Police Department were unable to distribute tickets due to not owning a decibel meter or not having the proper training of using one. “The State law says that we can amend this, but we have to amend it only if...
Lawrence Hamm to serve as guest speaker at Mount Zion Baptist Church Black History Month celebration
Mount Zion Baptist Church of Newark (208 Broadway) is hosting its Black History Month celebration on Sunday, Feb. 19. during 11 a.m. service. Activist Lawrence Hamm of the People’s Organization for Progress P.O.P. will serve as guest speaker. Email to mountzion15@aol.com or call 973-482-1915 for more information.
Renowned NJ Sushi Restaurant, Shumi, Opens Second Location
Shumi in Ridgewood has been regarded as one of, if not the best, sushi restaurants in New Jersey and is now coming to Leonia. The award-winning experience opens on February 2, 2023, at 354 Broad Avenue. It will include an incredible exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests.
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Willowbrook Mall | Shopping center in Wayne, New Jersey
If you are someone who prefers outdoor spaces, this mall is perfect for shopping in New Jersey. That being said, at Willowbrook Mall you can walk around and have some quality time. In addition, the stores have very good offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Shopper's Find, Old...
N.J. go-kart mega track reopens: Are reservations required? How much does a race cost?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — RPM Raceway in Jersey City, which has recently expanded, unveiled its new facility this week. Lined with LED racing halos and consisting of three levels of vertical elevation, lightning-fast straightaways, 90-degree hairpin turns and spiraling ramps, the track can accommodate up to 16 adult racers and 12 juniors.
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
