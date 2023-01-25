Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Mosaic Market brings community to local vendors
Overcast skies and chilly temperatures didn't dampen the turnout Saturday morning to the Mosaic Market in Tyler. “I was really afraid the weather was going to keep people away,” said Christina Dubas, representative of Sola Bread Co. for markets and catering. “But the turnout has been fantastic." Local...
inforney.com
UT Tyler receives $1.3 million grant to support student mental health programming across area school districts
The University of Texas at Tyler has been awarded more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program to help support the mental health needs of students in East Texas district schools. The program was recently authorized by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s...
inforney.com
Community gathers for East Texas Symphony Orchestra performance of 'The General'
Community members gathered Saturday night to watch the East Texas Symphony Orchestra resume its 2022-23 concert series with Buster Keaton’s “The General” at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. The ETSO, led by Music Director Richard Lee, provided the audience with an added visual experience by performing the...
inforney.com
Spring 2023 enrollment marks continued growth for ETBU
East Texas Baptist University’s Spring 2023 enrollment surpassed the Spring 2022 enrollment record, with 1,560 new and returning Tigers enrolled for classes in January 2023. The 4.35% increase over last year’s record spring enrollment marks the first time Spring semester enrollment is over 1,500. “This is a testament...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: A look back at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival through the years
The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is a mainstay event for downtown Tyler, featuring the best of Texas music and barbecue. Each year attendees are so eager to hit the bricks that the festival has sold out every year it's been in existence, according to organizers. In 2021, the annual event returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Read the full story about this year's music and barbecue lineup here.
inforney.com
Ex-college assistant Beau Trahan taking over at Tyler Legacy
Beau Trahan comes to Tyler Legacy with a lot of experience. He knows his way around both sides of the football, both as a player and a coach. And now, the former Texas high school football coach who has spent the past 15 years at the collegiate level is now a Red Raider.
inforney.com
New Paramount Pictures movie to include pilots with local ties who died during Wings Over Dallas
A new Paramount Pictures action thriller, Condor’s Nest, will hit a little close to home as it features in-flight scenes with the historic B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders and two pilots with local Tyler ties who lost their lives when planes collided at a Wings Over Dallas show late last year.
inforney.com
TJC splits opening doubleheader with Frank Phillips
The Tyler Junior College Apaches and Frank Phillips College Plainsmen split a baseball doubleheader on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The Plainsmen rallied to win Game 1, 7-4, with the Apaches taking Game 2, 6-5. The two teams are scheduled to play again on Saturday, beginning...
inforney.com
#bEASTTexas recruits staying busy
Recruiters have always targeted the toughness, skill and talent of East Texas high school football players, and they will once again be rewarded when the region’s next crop joins college programs over the next couple of years. The Class of 2023 will be celebrated at Wednesday’s National Signing Day...
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: Brook Hill clinches district championship
McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball championship on Friday, registering a 61-49 win over McKinney Christian. Brook Hill (17-6) finished league play at 7-0. Now, the district tournament begins on Feb. 3. It was the Mustangs' first loss in district as the...
inforney.com
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian visits Brownsboro
There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday. In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker. Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor,...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Lady Hawks capture fifth straight district title
HAWKINS — Hawkins defeated McLeod, 68-44, on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball, clinching the Lady Hawks fifth consecutive league championship. Hawkins improves to 10-0 in district and 17-2 on the season. The Lady Hawks, coached by Quiana Conde, have two remaining district games — at Harleton (6 p.m. Tuesday) and vs. Linden-Kildare (5 p.m., Feb. 3).
inforney.com
UT Tyler Basketball: Patriots host Oklahoma Christian Saturday
The fourth doubleheader in a five-game homestand is on tap on Saturday as the UT Tyler Patriot basketball teams play host to Oklahoma Christian at the Herrington Patriot Center. The women play at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m. The Patriot women are 17-3 overall and 12-1...
inforney.com
Soccer: Palestine extends district win streak to 84 games
DIBOLL — The No. 1 ranked Palestine Wildcats (13-0-1) extended their soccer district winning streak to 84 games with a 14-0 victory over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday night. The Wildcats scored seven goals in each half. The first half saw seven goals from seven different players. Tony Sanchez...
inforney.com
Boys Soccer: Red Raiders blank North Forney, 10-0
Noe Robles and Axel Ruben each had a hat trick and Jaron Wilkerson had four assists as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scored a 10-0 victory over North Forney on Friday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler. The Red Raiders improve to 13-0-2 overall...
inforney.com
Girls Soccer: Lily Beckham's hat trick sparks Lady Raiders by North Forney
FORNEY — Lily Beckham had a hat trick and goalkeepers Chloe Murlin and Mia Rios combined for the shutout as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated North Forney 7-0 on Friday in a District 10-6A girls soccer match. Along with Beckham's three goals, Ella Rose Embry had two goals....
inforney.com
Flint man sentenced to 60 years in prison after what police called murder-suicide attempt
A Flint man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member. Charles Ronald Lowrance, 73, was involved in what authorities said was an attempted murder-suicide last February. Lowrance shot his wife in the chest then shot himself at a home on County Road 140 on Feb. 3, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0