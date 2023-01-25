Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano Founder: Things Moving Quickly, Tons of DApps Coming Online
u.today
Cardano (ADA): Find out Why 60% of All Nodes Go Offline
u.today
Cardano Added 50K New Wallets YTD, Is ADA Price Set to Take Off?
zycrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Renews Bullish Momentum For ‘$0.001 SHIB’ As Massive Token Burn Expected
Shiba Inu’s choking token supply is about to get a massive cut once the much-awaited Shibarium network launches, a Saturday update by Shibarium’s official Twitter handle “Shibarium Network” has revealed. According to the post, each transaction on Shibarium will burn SHIB. “While on our last post,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Records 50,000 New Wallets – Will ADA Price Soar?
Cardano has recorded an excellent price trend for the last few days. Despite a slight pullback in the price, it still shows enormous signs of promise. One of the factors driving this charge is its developmental strides, as the network recently launched its sidechain toolkit. The Cardano Network has become...
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
investing.com
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
Business Insider
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon's MATIC Token Surges Amid Spike in Transactions
Ethereum scaling tool Polygon’s MATIC token has surged 12% over the past 24 hours, continuing its strong momentum this year. MATIC was recently trading at $1.11. It is up 48% since Dec. 31 amid a spike in daily transactions that have made the blockchain the second largest for daily active users (DAU), according to data from Token Terminal.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
dailycoin.com
DeFi Platform Aave (AAVE) Deploys V3 on Ethereum Mainnet, Token Remains Flat
Aave V3 offers users new risk mitigation features like High-Efficiency Mode, which allows investors to increase their capital efficiency when staking or borrowing. The latest upgrade reduces gas costs across all functions by 20-25%. Aave calls V3 the “most significant upgrade to the Aave protocol” since its inception in January...
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) climbs 32% amid increase in usage of Ethereum Layer 2 networks, Metaverse Crypto Project Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers 100% bonus and investors pile in
Layer-two networks have caused a greater widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Over the past few weeks, layer two networks have seen a notable rise in activity, with Optimism (OP) climbing 31% in value and metaverse projects migrating to Polygon (MATIC). Still, these protocols lack interoperability. Fortunately, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Surpassed Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) by This Major Metric: Details
cryptoglobe.com
Polkadot ($DOT) Becomes Top Crypto by Development Activity After Surpassing Cardano ($ADA)
Polkadot ($DOT), a blockchain network often described as a “blockchain of blockchains,” has recently become the leading cryptocurrency network by development activity after surpassing Cardano ($ADA). According to data shared by on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Polkadot’s development activity, along with that of its pre-production network Kusama, over the...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto market liquidation tops $200M in 24 hours
After a weeklong rally that pushed Bitcoin (BTC) value above $23,000, the crypto market experienced a significant sell-off in the last 12 hours that liquidated $183.99 million, according to Coinglass data. Total liquidations over the last 24 hours stood at $223.43 million as of press time. Of these liquidations, 90.29%...
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ
In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Cardano-Powered Algorithmic Stablecoin Djed to Be Listed on the Network’s Largest DEX
Fintech startup COTI the issuer of the algorithmic stablecoin Djed ($DJED), has recently announced that the Cardano-powered algorithmic stablecoin is set to be listed on the network’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX) MuesliSwap. COTI retweeted an announcement from the team behind MuesliSwap, which revealed it will e listed both $DJED...
