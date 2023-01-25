Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Dallas Cowboys fire 6 coaches
The Dallas Cowboys may have had a solid 2022 season as they advanced all the way to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but, as we know, that is not good enough for Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones. On Thursday, Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy announced that the decision has been made to fire six coaches. The Cowboys are now on the hunt to replace those coaches for the 2023 season.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him
There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Matt Barnes spits in the face of his fiancée’s ex-husband at NFL game (video)
Former NBA player Matt Barnes is captured on video spitting on his fiancée’s ex-husband during a confrontation at the Dallas Cowboys game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Barnes detailed his side of the story while filing for a restraining order in a Los...
Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce
Last year was certainly not an easy one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady as he went through a very public divorce last after multiple years of marital issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And though Brady was pretty open about how difficult the divorce will be, it looks like the stress of the Read more... The post Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision
The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future
The Big Tuna's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys will surely fish a response. Analyzing all 14 NFL playoff teams for The 33rd Team, Hall of Fame boss Bill Parcells has both optimism and caution on the future of America's team, whom he led for four seasons in his final head coaching spot (2003-06). Parcells' thoughts come shortly after the Cowboys (13-6) were once again postseason victims of the San Francisco 49ers, falling 19-12 in the NFC Divisional playoffs last weekend.
iheart.com
The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming
Chris Broussard: "A lot of people think that this gives the Jets a great chance and perhaps puts them in the driver seat to get Aaron Rodgers." Rob Parker: "I think there has got to be a lot of things that have to be in order...the AFC is loaded with talent."
The Bengals are playing with fire with their cocky attitude as an angry Patrick Mahomes awaits
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I would never dare tell the Cincinnati Bengals to fix what isn’t broken. Joe Burrow...
List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker
Cowboys & Dak Prescott 'Need Help' In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
Comments / 0