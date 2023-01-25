ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Dallas Cowboys fire 6 coaches

The Dallas Cowboys may have had a solid 2022 season as they advanced all the way to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but, as we know, that is not good enough for Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones. On Thursday, Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy announced that the decision has been made to fire six coaches. The Cowboys are now on the hunt to replace those coaches for the 2023 season.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him

There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
The Comeback

Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce

Last year was certainly not an easy one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady as he went through a very public divorce last after multiple years of marital issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And though Brady was pretty open about how difficult the divorce will be, it looks like the stress of the Read more... The post Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision

The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future

The Big Tuna's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys will surely fish a response. Analyzing all 14 NFL playoff teams for The 33rd Team, Hall of Fame boss Bill Parcells has both optimism and caution on the future of America's team, whom he led for four seasons in his final head coaching spot (2003-06). Parcells' thoughts come shortly after the Cowboys (13-6) were once again postseason victims of the San Francisco 49ers, falling 19-12 in the NFC Divisional playoffs last weekend.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming

Chris Broussard: "A lot of people think that this gives the Jets a great chance and perhaps puts them in the driver seat to get Aaron Rodgers." Rob Parker: "I think there has got to be a lot of things that have to be in order...the AFC is loaded with talent."
NEW YORK STATE
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...

