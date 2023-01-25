Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
ksub590.com
Division of Wildlife Resources Begins Emergency Deer Feeding
Division of Wildlife Resources biologists and volunteers, mostly landowners and hunters from local conservation groups, started feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County on Jan. 20. Feed will also be distributed for deer at one location in Summit County. DWR biologists have been monitoring the condition of the deer, as well as snow depths and winter temperatures, across Utah since early December. These monitoring efforts include body condition and health assessments conducted during the big game captures via helicopter that take place each year from December to March. Biologists measure and record overall deer condition, body fat levels and fawn weights as the animals enter into the winter season. Biologists are feeding the deer specially formulated pellets that meet the nutritional needs of deer when natural forage becomes temporarily unavailable. The pellets are the only item biologists will feed the deer — alfalfa, grass hay or other products will not be used. DWR biologists will continue monitoring winter conditions and the condition of the deer across Utah and may feed deer in additional locations, if the need arises. However, deer feeding will not happen in areas where chronic wasting disease has been found. The decision to feed deer in Rich and Summit counties was made following guidelines in the DWR's Emergency Winter Big Game Feeding policy. The last time the DWR implemented emergency deer feeding was in 2017.
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
A woman who dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor.
kvnutalk
Homeowner and Rental Assistance offered by BRAG – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — The Utah Homeowners Assistance Fund (UHAF) program is a housing assistance program for homeowners in Utah who have been financially impacted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible for the UHAF program, applicants must have been financially impacted by COVID-19 after January 21, 2020, you...
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
ABC 4
Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue
A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
upr.org
Man arrested for alleged stabbing at hotel in Logan
A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at the Super 8 hotel in Logan on Tuesday night. Joseph Scott Liebl, 45, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and several other felonies and misdemeanors, authorities say. Logan City Police Lt. Brooks...
kvnutalk
Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
ksl.com
Utahn who murdered weeks after being paroled sent back to prison for 25 years to life
OGDEN — Second District Judge Cristina Ortega said two words came to mind while reading the pre-sentence report for Ryan Joseph Dash: "executed" and "ambush." "This offense is clearly an example of extreme cruelty and depravity," she said of the murder he committed just three weeks after Dash was released from the Utah State Prison in early 2020.
