Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Minnesota Gopher Football coaching contract details for 2023
When looking at head coach PJ Fleck and his ten on-field assistant coaches from the 2022 Minnesota Gophers football season, Minnesota paid their football coaches $9.295 million in combined salary via USA Today Sports. And when looking at assistant pay alone, it totaled $4.295 million this past season. That $4.295 million total for the Gopher Football assistants may seem like a lot of money (it is), but in comparison to others in the Big Ten West, Minnesota still needs to catch up. The 2022 assistant salary pool of $4.295 million ranked at most fifth in the Big Ten West. The Gophers were behind Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois. Because they're a private school, Northwestern doesn't release their salary pool, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald also made more than PJ Fleck. So it's reasonable to assume his assistant salary pool is a tad higher than Minnesota. And if that's the case, the Gophers' salary pool ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten West, behind only Purdue.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UpNorthLive.com
Pretzlaff continues Big North to Big Ten pipeline with Minnesota
GAYLORD -- Brady Pretzlaff still has one more season of high school football to play for Gaylord but he won't have to worry too much about his plans afterwards. The Blue Devil junior announced last week on social media that he will be attending the University of Minnesota to play in the Big Ten starting in 2024.
The Twins Made A Stop At St. Cloud’s Most Famous Restaurant
The Minnesota Twins stopped in St. Cloud for Tuesday's sold out Winter CARE-avan event at River's Edge Convention Center. Current players Nick Gordon and Jose Miranda were joined by former players Tommy Watkins and Dan Gladden. Over 350 people showed up for the event which included a video presentation, question...
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
willmarradio.com
Population of Greater Minnesota growing again
(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
fox9.com
Edina High School goalie sets what is believed to be the state record for wins
An Edina senior has likely set a new all-time record for wins by a girls goalie in Minnesota high school hockey history. Edina goalie Uma Corniea first tied the record Saturday then broke it on Tuesday. The new record now stands at 96 and is likely to keep growing. But it's a record she didn't even realize she was approaching.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
mprnews.org
You asked, we answered: What would the ‘PRO Act’ really change?
The Minnesota Senate is set to debate a proposal Friday to enshrine in state law the right to abortion and other reproductive care options, teeing the bill up for the governor’s signature. If approved and signed, the bill would ensure that Minnesotans have a legal guarantee to an abortion....
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Watch Josh Duhamel Shout Out Minnesota Country Artist + DJ Chris Hawkey On The Tonight Show
As a Minot, North Dakota native, actor Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Minnesota. His father lives in the state and he's purchased a cabin within the state. That's why is not too surprising to see him at Minnesota sporting events and other places. Those strong Minnesota ties are also...
Chris Hrapsky pledges to take the Polar Plunge LIVE on KARE 11 Saturday!
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — What's a guy like KARE 11 anchor Chris Hrapsky to do on a frigid Minnesota Saturday? Jump into an ice-cold backyard bath, of course!. On Saturday, Jan. 28, Chris has pledged to take a dip in 30-degree water during the KARE 11 Saturday Morning Show in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge. But here's the catch: He has to raise $500 first.
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
kelo.com
Homelessness dangers in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Homelessness can be deadly. People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at triple the rate of the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute. That alarming pattern holds...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down
With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
Comments / 0