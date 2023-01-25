ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Watered-down version of curriculum transparency bill unveiled at Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A watered-down version of last year's hotly-debated curriculum transparency bill is back on Utah’s Capitol hill. Last year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan) introduced a bill requiring parental input on everything taught in school. Tuescher's bill would have also required Utah school boards to have public hearings and vote on all curriculum before it can be taught in class.
UTAH STATE
Utah officials, tribal representatives urge passage of Utah Indian Child Welfare Act

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Native American tribes is pushing for Utah lawmakers to act on a bill mirroring the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). House Bill 40, sponsored by Rep. Christine Watkins (R-Price), would specify that Native families are given preference in adoption and foster care proceedings for Native children.
UTAH STATE
Utah Senate slightly adjusts state flag design before approving it

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate slightly changed the design of the new state flag and voted to approve it Monday morning, sending it to the House of Representatives. Senate Bill 31, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), passed the Senate 17 to 10 on its final reading. The bill would designate a new state flag while noting the old flag would continue to be used in a ceremonial capacity.
UTAH STATE
Time running out to give input on hiring of new SLC Schools superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the hiring of a new superintendent in the Salt Lake City School District. “We want the community to tell us what kind of leader do they want,” said Yándary Chatwin, spokesperson for the district. “Do they want someone with classroom experience? Do they want someone who has more business and non-traditional experience? Do they want someone with a doctorate degree? Those questions are going to help us shape the application process for our next superintendent.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
LAYTON, UT
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
Utah man charged with mail fraud for alleged $5.8 million scheme

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Saratoga Springs allegedly participated in a long-running scheme to defraud an organic produce distributor out of $5.8 million. Kevin Scott Horton, 55, was arraigned in federal court on a grand jury indictment on Tuesday. He was charged with seven counts of mail fraud and pleaded not guilty.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
FARMINGTON, UT

