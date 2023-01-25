Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
Related
kjzz.com
Watered-down version of curriculum transparency bill unveiled at Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A watered-down version of last year's hotly-debated curriculum transparency bill is back on Utah’s Capitol hill. Last year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan) introduced a bill requiring parental input on everything taught in school. Tuescher's bill would have also required Utah school boards to have public hearings and vote on all curriculum before it can be taught in class.
kjzz.com
Utah officials, tribal representatives urge passage of Utah Indian Child Welfare Act
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Native American tribes is pushing for Utah lawmakers to act on a bill mirroring the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). House Bill 40, sponsored by Rep. Christine Watkins (R-Price), would specify that Native families are given preference in adoption and foster care proceedings for Native children.
kjzz.com
Utah Senate slightly adjusts state flag design before approving it
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate slightly changed the design of the new state flag and voted to approve it Monday morning, sending it to the House of Representatives. Senate Bill 31, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), passed the Senate 17 to 10 on its final reading. The bill would designate a new state flag while noting the old flag would continue to be used in a ceremonial capacity.
kjzz.com
Local labor unions concerned over new bill introduced in 2023 Utah legislative session
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Representatives for one public employee labor union said they are concerned about a new bill that was introduced in this year’s legislative session. “It’s what we feel is a direct attack on public employee unions and their membership,” said Brad Asay, executive director...
kjzz.com
Conservative watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — The conservative group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s...
kjzz.com
Several Utah groups planning to file lawsuits over state's new transgender law
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new Utah law that restricts hormone therapy for transgender minors and prohibits them from having surgery is being challenged in court by the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the ACLU of Utah. The National Center for Lesbian Rights and ACLU Utah announced...
kjzz.com
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
kjzz.com
Bill introduced for new criteria on AMBER Alerts, including parental custody battles
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — We've all gotten them - the AMBER Alert warnings on your phone when children are abducted or believed to be in immediate danger. Now - the Utah Legislature is taking a closer look at the criteria used to issue an AMBER Alert. State Rep....
kjzz.com
Time running out to give input on hiring of new SLC Schools superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the hiring of a new superintendent in the Salt Lake City School District. “We want the community to tell us what kind of leader do they want,” said Yándary Chatwin, spokesperson for the district. “Do they want someone with classroom experience? Do they want someone who has more business and non-traditional experience? Do they want someone with a doctorate degree? Those questions are going to help us shape the application process for our next superintendent.”
kjzz.com
Box Elder schools move to virtual learning; Cache, Logan, Dugway on 2-hour delay
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two school districts and one school in northern Utah will be starting late on Monday, Jan. 30, as the area is expected to experience dangerously cold wind chill. And the Box Elder County School District, which originally announced Sunday that a 2-hour delay was in...
kjzz.com
Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
kjzz.com
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
kjzz.com
Utah women's work friendship becomes lifetime bond after they matched for organ donation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Intermountain Health performed a record 300 adult transplants in 2022; the fourth consecutive record-breaking year for the Intermountain Health Transplant Program. “The need has always been there and sadly we still don’t have enough organs to go around,” said Dr. Jean Botha, Director of...
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
kjzz.com
Utah man charged with mail fraud for alleged $5.8 million scheme
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Saratoga Springs allegedly participated in a long-running scheme to defraud an organic produce distributor out of $5.8 million. Kevin Scott Horton, 55, was arraigned in federal court on a grand jury indictment on Tuesday. He was charged with seven counts of mail fraud and pleaded not guilty.
kjzz.com
Car dealer looks to rezone part of SSL street, neighbors hope properties stay residential
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known car dealership is looking to expand its footprint into a South Salt Lake street lined with residential homes. Mark Miller Subaru has been at the same location on State Street near Winslow Avenue for more than 60 years. The business has...
kjzz.com
AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
kjzz.com
19 elk found dead in Utah County likely died from plant poisoning
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Nineteen elk were found dead north of Spanish Fork Canyon over the span of six days, officials said. The elk were located on the east bench of Mapleton — the first were found on Jan. 21 and the last on Jan. 27. Scott Root...
kjzz.com
Drivers in serious condition after attempt to pass truck in no passing zone
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after one attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. Officials said a gold car was traveling westbound on State Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd. at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday. They said the...
kjzz.com
I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
Comments / 0