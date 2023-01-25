Lemn Sissay, the official poet of the 2012 London Olympics, has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London.The writer and broadcaster, who was made an OBE in the 2021 Birthday Honours for services to literature and charity, was honoured during a ceremony at Guildhall on Friday.One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and originally enabled recipients to carry out their trade.It all feels like a wonderful dream, or from a storybookLemn SissayHe said: “I am over the moon to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London.“It...

