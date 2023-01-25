Read full article on original website
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
Family pays tribute to ‘devoted’ couple who died at waterfalls
The family of two women who died after falling into a fast-flowing river in Wales has paid tribute to a “devoted, selfless, and loving couple”.Rachael, 33, and Helen Patching, 52, were visiting the Ystradfellte waterfalls in Powys on holiday.An alarm was raised at around 11.45am on January 4 when the couple, from Kent, were seen in the water.Their bodies were later recovered by emergency services.UPDATE | We can confirm that officers searching for two women who are believed to have entered the water in the Ystradfellte area on Wednesday (4 January) sadly recovered a second body from the river in...
Inside crime-ridden estate where Andrew Tate’s mum lives while disgraced TikToker drives Ferraris & owns mansion
ANDREW Tate has been living a life of luxury in mansions across the word while his mum is in a terraced house on a rough housing estate in Luton. The controversial influencer regularly posts photos travelling on private planes and driving Ferraris - but his mother Eileen leads a very different life, The Sun can reveal.
BBC
Cargo ship adrift in the River Teign causes boat to sink
A boat has sunk and others were damaged after a cargo ship ran adrift. Coastguards from Dawlish were called to the River Teign at Teignmouth, in Devon, at about 20:30 GMT after reports a cargo ship had broken away from its moorings. Dawlish Coastguard said the ship, the MV Fokko...
moderncampground.com
Campground with Cabins, RV Pads Coming to B.C.
A resort community featuring campgrounds and cabins is proposed west of Sooke in between Shirley and Jordan River (British Columbia, Canada). According to a report from Citified, the developers seek a rezoning to allow for the construction of up to 39 cabins, 84 RV and tenting campsites, accommodation for staff, an office and reception space, a small retail/convenience operation, and a caretaker residential unit for two parcels of land at 11237 West Coast Road/Highway 14 east of Sandcut Beach and west of Fossil Bay Resort.
‘Like surfing in a sewer’: British windsurfer moves to Tenerife to escape polluted seawater
One of the world’s leading windsurfers has described her training as like “surfing in a sewer” after being forced to relocate from the English south coast to Spain due to water pollution.Sarah Jackson, twice a world championship silver medallist, had been based at Hayling Island, near Portsmouth in Hampshire, but will now train on the island of Tenerife.Southern Water data shows that untreated sewage was released into Chichester and Langbourne harbours for the equivalent of 102 days in 2021, with water companies now permitted to release sewage into waterways to prevent flooding of homes.“This being Britain, where rainfall is very...
BBC
Seaside town's conservation area could be extended
A "picturesque and popular" seaside town could have its conservation area extended. East Suffolk Council has written to residents in Southwold affected by the proposals, asking for their views. Councillor David Ritchie said the town's conservation areas had last been reviewed in 2008 so the extension plan was "timely". Widening...
moderncampground.com
MC Fireside Chats: Experts Start Month with Open Discussion on Outdoor Hospitality
Another month is about to close which means that it is time for another open discussion episode of MC Fireside Chats on February 1, 2023 at 2 PM Eastern Time. Long-time hosts Brian Searl and Cara Csizmadia will be joined by recurring guests Intrepid Group CEO and Director for Southwest Operations Randy Hendrickson, Horizon Outdoor Hospitality CEO Scott Foos, Campspot Vice President for Business Development Casey Cochran, Campground Views Founder and CEO Mark Koep, Camping Dreams Co-Founder Ivar Mensink, and RV industry advisor Sandy Ellingson.
moderncampground.com
Glampitect North America Unveils 2023 Glamping Structure Buying Guide
Are you an aspiring glamping business owner or an entrepreneur looking to take your glamping business to the next level in 2023? Look no further! Introducing the 2023 Glamping Structure Buying Guide–a tool to expand your glamping business and reach new heights. In a LinkedIn post, Glampitect North America...
BBC
Lack of parking at Castle Cary station 'making main road unsafe'
People living close to Castle Cary train station say inconsiderate parking by rail commuters is making a nearby busy road unsafe. Residents of the Somerset town say insufficient space in the station's car park is prompting drivers to park on the pavement and verges. Locals have reported being forced to...
BBC
West Midlands autism charity grants boosting wellbeing
Groups supporting autistic people in the West Midlands say charity grants are making a "massive" difference. Awards of up to £20,000 are available to help those with the condition lead "happier, healthier and independent lives", said the charity, Landau. It distributes awards funded by NHS England to organisations in...
Lemn Sissay ‘over the moon’ to receive Freedom of the City of London
Lemn Sissay, the official poet of the 2012 London Olympics, has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London.The writer and broadcaster, who was made an OBE in the 2021 Birthday Honours for services to literature and charity, was honoured during a ceremony at Guildhall on Friday.One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and originally enabled recipients to carry out their trade.It all feels like a wonderful dream, or from a storybookLemn SissayHe said: “I am over the moon to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London.“It...
BBC
Bristol: Fresh plans for disused Art Deco cinema face opposition
A developer has submitted fresh plans to turn a disused Art Deco cinema into multi-occupancy housing, despite fierce opposition from residents. Landrose wants to turn the old Redfield Cinema on Church Road in Bristol into 44 en-suite bedroom units and a commercial gym. The units would be divided into 13...
BBC
'The joy of fen skating is a great metaphor for life'
When photographer Harry George Hall began reading about fen skating, he decided to make his way to rural Cambridgeshire to see it for himself. Despite a number of failed attempts through flooded roads and darkness, the perfect weather conditions suddenly prevailed. Fen skating takes place when a meadow floods and...
BBC
Birdwatchers flock to Ipswich after waxwings sighting
People in Ipswich have been "very lucky" to spot birds that has been drawn to the town from Scandinavia to feast on berries, a charity said. A group of waxwings has been spotted in Blanche Street in the town centre. Birdwatchers have been flocking over the past week from places...
BBC
Somerset solar farm designed to power 10,000 homes approved
A solar farm designed to power up to 10,000 Somerset homes is to be built near protected countryside in Dorset. Elgin Energy has got permission to construct the solar farm in North Perrott, near Crewkerne. South Somerset District Council has approved the proposals, arguing the solar farm's impact can be...
BBC
Campaign launched to tackle Bristol's rent bidding wars
A campaign is being launched to end the practice of 'bidding wars' in a city's rental market. With demand for properties in Bristol outstripping supply, prospective tenants are regularly being asked how far over the asking price they'd be willing to pay. Acorn is a union which takes up issues...
moderncampground.com
Country Roads RV Center to Attend the Progressive NCRVDA Charlotte Show
The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they will attend the Progressive® NCRVDA Show. The show, which is from Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29, will take place at The Park Expo and Conference Center at 800 Briar Creek Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.
cntraveller.com
The best hotels in the Peak District
The Peak District doesn’t, at first glance, look like an area that has seen much in the way of mass civil disobedience over the last century. Yet, were it not for a collective trespass, this vast area of protected meadows, mountains, crumpled fields and lonely summits, might look very different indeed.
Moor Hall, review: A safe space for serious epicureans
Not to memeify the recently crowned best restaurant in England but one does not simply… go to Moor Hall. Mark Birchall’s five-acre Lancashire hideout, where dinner for two will set you back at least £500 before drinks (half that for lunch), is an exercise in high-concept, highfalutin dining, its menu a cornucopia of elaborately conceived delights. Indeed, for a restaurant that purports to be all about simplicity (most of the produce grows mere metres from your table), the food really is anything but. I suppose what do you expect when you've got the UK's best, and perhaps most experimental, chef...
