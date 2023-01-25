Read full article on original website
Related
boropark24.com
Erlauer Rebbe Will Arrive for Grandchild’s Wedding
The Erlauer Rebbe will arrive in America at the beginning of the week for a family wedding in Chicago. The chosson is his grandson, Ephraim Fischel Unger, a son of the Rebbe’s son-in-law, Rav Yaakov Yechizkiyahu Unger. The kallah is the daughter of Rav Pinchos Eichenstein, a son of the Zidichoiver Rebbe of Chicago.
boropark24.com
Parsha Pearls: We Are Our Actions
As president, no one came into office with a nastier reputation than Chester Arthur. The running mate of James Garfield, Arthur was not merely suspected of being loyal to the corrupt Republican political machine which controlled all levers of power in New York, the allegations were actually true. It was a world where it wasn’t what you knew but who you knew. The politically connected were rewarded with plum jobs, and Arthur sat on top of the pile.
Comments / 0