As president, no one came into office with a nastier reputation than Chester Arthur. The running mate of James Garfield, Arthur was not merely suspected of being loyal to the corrupt Republican political machine which controlled all levers of power in New York, the allegations were actually true. It was a world where it wasn’t what you knew but who you knew. The politically connected were rewarded with plum jobs, and Arthur sat on top of the pile.

