Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
Man shot during dispute on Manhattan subway
A man was shot on the subway in downtown Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The 34-year-old straphanger was shot in the torso during a dispute with another man and his female companion on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station just after 1 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the station with the woman in an unknown direction, police said. It’s not clear at this time what sparked the argument, police said.
One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC
One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
fox5ny.com
Fourth suspect arrested in NYC subway attack of Fox News meteorologist
NEW YORK - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal New York City subway attack of FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz, the NYPD announced. According to police, Dante Hampton, 18, of Brownsville, is charged in the attack that took place Sunday on a subway train. Police...
NEW VIDEO: Suspect sought after NYPD officer rammed by BMW in the Bronx
Police released new surveillance footage Thursday of a suspect wanted for striking an NYPD officer with a BMW during a traffic stop in the Bronx last November.
Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx
NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD commissioner reveals plans for smartphone app, new cameras
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell expressed a different view of facial recognition technology than her boss, Mayor Eric Adams.
News 12 Exclusive: Person arrested after brawl breaks out at Bronx men's shelter
News 12 obtained exclusive video from multiple angles inside the shelter, showing a staff member throwing food away from a group of Venezuelan migrants staying at the facility.
20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old male victim was attacked with a baseball bat and stabbed in the Bronx on New Year’s Day. He was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple lacerations and is recovering. Today, the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage of one of the suspects in the attack. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. “The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by four male individuals in the hallway of a residential building when one unknown male individual attempted to hit the victim with a bat,” the NYPD The post 20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver fumes over $115 ticket for parking next to a non-existent hydrant
She got hosed. Upper West Side resident Amy Goossens was stunned earlier this month when she was hit with a $115 ticket for illegally parking next to a fire hydrant at the corner of West 73rd Street and Riverside Drive. There was no hydrant. She had parked near a Fire Department call box — which is perfectly legal. “This is a money grab!” the interior designer fumed to The Post. “I parked there and I live nearby. I know the rules and the streets real well.” Apparently the NYPD cop who wrote the ticket doesn’t know the difference between a call box —...
68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street
NEW YORK, NY – A 68-year-old woman was the victim of an attack involving an unknown chemical that was thrown at her while walking in Lower Manhattan last Thursday. Detectives from the NYPD’s 1st Precinct reported that a 60-year-old woman was walking west on Canal Street near Mercer Street when she was attacked. At around 2:00 p.m., an unknown suspect approached the woman and threw an unidentified liquid into her face. Police reported that the victim suffered irritation to her face and eyes. The elderly woman was treated by FDNY EMS at the scene, the suspect flooded an unknown direction. The post 68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals
NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
News 12 Exclusive: Brooklyn mom of 3 in shock after suffering violent attack from Uber driver
Afrii normally walks to pick up her daughters in Gowanus, but due to bad weather she took an Uber with a friend. That's when the incident took place.
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
Brooklyn man expected to plead guilty in connection with 2021 attack on Jewish man in Times Square
This attack happened amid dueling demonstrations over the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the Gaza Strip.
NYPD’s Drake concert video called ‘fascism’ by socialist pol Tiffany Cabán
Defund the Police-pushing Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán is battling with the NYPD again – this time claiming its decision to have cops film spectators leaving a Drake concert in Harlem last week is evidence of “fascism.” The NYPD and Mayor Adams have insisted the footage taken by the 28th Precinct’s officers outside the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21 was for a social media post about community events, and a way to engage the community. However, the Queens-based Democratic socialist didn’t buy the explanation. “The mayor calls the mass surveillance of black and brown people by the police ‘creative engagement.’ I call it fascism,” she...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols
Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
fox5ny.com
Bronx businesses hire security patrols due to crime
NEW YORK - Bronx's storefronts along Fordham Road have an added layer of security thanks to a new grassroots program that began 2 weeks ago. Called Patrol Ambassadors, the 5 member team walks the street between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday. It's a very busy Bronx corridor where businesses continue to deal with constant thefts.
NBC New York
Major Bronx Gas Leak Report Sparks NYC Emergency Response; Buildings Evacuated
Firefighters and utility crews flooded a Bronx intersection en masse Friday amid reports of a major gas leak in the area, and several buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to officials and Chopper 4 footage. Con Edison said the FDNY notified the utility about a strong...
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
Comments / 0