ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend

Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the  Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.  
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: High wind warning is announced for Fontana

A high wind warning has been announced for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will last from Wednesday night, Jan. 25 to Thursday night, Jan. 26, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour at various times. Here is the forecast:. Wednesday, Jan. 25 —...
FONTANA, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
oc-breeze.com

Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department

A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

Gas stoves: Why did they become the pariah du jour?

One-third of U.S. households—more than 40 million homes—cook with gas. There has been much consternation about the danger of gas stoves in the news lately and talk of banning them since a Consumer Product Safety commissioner recently suggested the move. Environmental Protection Agency data show gas stove emissions,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
z1077fm.com

Operation Dust Devil: Week 5 OHV Enforcement Update

The fifth week of Operation Dust Devil saw enforcement all over the county, with the majority of patrols happening in Apple Valley, El Mirage, Juniper Flats and Big Bear. There were 28 code citations, 13 county code enforcement citations, six vehicles towed and one arrest. Deputies also say they made an additional 760 educational contacts with OHV enthusiasts, and they assisted in one case with medical aid.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Asks State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes. The action comes as a result of a motion introduced on Tuesday, January...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

San Bernardino homeless count begins

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Around 200 volunteers are fanned out across the city of San Bernardino Thursday to take part in the annual Point-in-Time count. The PITC homeless count surveys the unhoused population in order to comply with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the federal agency which allocates the bulk of federal funding for fighting homelessness.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy