Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
VVC hiring a head football coach and other high paying jobs around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
KTLA.com
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: High wind warning is announced for Fontana
A high wind warning has been announced for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will last from Wednesday night, Jan. 25 to Thursday night, Jan. 26, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour at various times. Here is the forecast:. Wednesday, Jan. 25 —...
Gusty Santa Ana Winds Flip Trucks on Interstate 8, Force Detours
Gusty Santa Ana winds created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 8 in the mountains on Thursday, with at least two semi-trucks overturned near Crestwood. The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway to high-profile vehicles from Alpine to the Imperial County line. The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported...
KESQ
Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:20PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between 3500. and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and 5500. feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to. 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest. desert...
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
LA gasoline prices keep rising, hit highest amount in over a month
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the tenth time in the last 11 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.562, its highest amount since Dec. 14. The average price has risen 6 cents over the past 11 days,...
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Punctured Gas Line Prompts Fire Crews to Cordon off MoVal Construction Site
MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A gas main was ruptured Wednesday by a construction crew working in Moreno Valley, prompting Riverside County Fire Department crews to clear the site until the line could be shut off. The breach was reported about 1:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of Bethany Road,...
Phys.org
Gas stoves: Why did they become the pariah du jour?
One-third of U.S. households—more than 40 million homes—cook with gas. There has been much consternation about the danger of gas stoves in the news lately and talk of banning them since a Consumer Product Safety commissioner recently suggested the move. Environmental Protection Agency data show gas stove emissions,...
z1077fm.com
Operation Dust Devil: Week 5 OHV Enforcement Update
The fifth week of Operation Dust Devil saw enforcement all over the county, with the majority of patrols happening in Apple Valley, El Mirage, Juniper Flats and Big Bear. There were 28 code citations, 13 county code enforcement citations, six vehicles towed and one arrest. Deputies also say they made an additional 760 educational contacts with OHV enthusiasts, and they assisted in one case with medical aid.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Asks State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes. The action comes as a result of a motion introduced on Tuesday, January...
foxla.com
San Bernardino homeless count begins
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Around 200 volunteers are fanned out across the city of San Bernardino Thursday to take part in the annual Point-in-Time count. The PITC homeless count surveys the unhoused population in order to comply with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the federal agency which allocates the bulk of federal funding for fighting homelessness.
Comments / 0