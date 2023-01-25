Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Probation violation arrest leads to new charges against Leesburg drug offender
The arrest of a Leesburg drug offender for a probation violation led to a new charge. Leesburg police officers were searching for 37-year-old Lazaro Gomez who was wanted for a probation violation. Gomez had been on probation for a 2020 possession of methamphetamine sentence. When he failed to comply with the terms of his probation a warrant for his arrest was issued. On Thursday morning, the officers received a tip that Gomez maybe at his father’s house on Hill Street in Leesburg.
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
ocala-news.com
Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits
A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
villages-news.com
Teen arrested at apartment complex after dispute triggered by loud music
A teen was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake after a dispute triggered by loud music. A resident of The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake at about 2 a.m. Thursday attempted to take a photograph of the license plate of a red Chevy with loud music playing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle drove at the man as he attempted to take the photograph.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man facing meth trafficking charge
A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
ocala-news.com
Ocala car wash employee arrested after allegedly stealing over $1,000 from customer’s vehicle
A 41-year-old employee at a local car wash was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 from a customer’s vehicle. On Wednesday, January 18, several OPD officers responded to the Soapy’s Car Wash located at 1621 SW 19th Avenue in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the female victim who advised that $1,300 in cash was missing from an envelope that had been left inside her vehicle while it was being detailed.
Sheriff: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man accused of peeking into a DeBary woman’s bedroom window was arrested by deputies Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Rivington subdivision last week after a woman reported her next-door neighbor’s camera, on three separate occasions, caught an unknown man looking into her window.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Amazon robbery suspects have long criminal history: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the suspects accused of robbing an Amazon driver is facing more charges in Osceola County for a different incident. The victim said they should have already been in jail, because of their long criminal history. "When I seen that it was scary." Robert Glover is...
veronews.com
Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man was jailed after deputies said he attempted to deliver one pound of methamphetamine to an unknown individual in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Davon Quadre Taylor, 25, of Oxford, was arrested on a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance; unlawful use of...
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
WESH
New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
Man arrested after possible kidnapping leads to pursuit that ends with crash into fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after a suspected kidnapping led to a chase that ended with a crash into a residential fence, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies just before 4 p.m. received a...
fox35orlando.com
Teenage girl gets 20 year prison sentence for shootout with Florida deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old who shot at deputies during a standoff in June 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, Florida's 7th Circuit court announced Friday. Nicole Jackson-Maldonaldo, 15, pled no contest to attempted first-degree murder and will serve 20 years...
palmcoastobserver.com
Undercover investigation ends in search warrant, four arrests
Four arrests were made at a house in Palm Coast as the Flagler County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug-related search warrant. The search warrant on the home — located on the first block of Black Hawk Drive — came from an undercover investigation, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT conducted the search on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
villages-news.com
Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest
Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects. Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
