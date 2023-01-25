ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marceline, MO

KMZU

Marcile Annette Ehlers

Marcile Annette Ehlers, 94, of Corder, Missouri, passed away on January 25, 2023, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 4:30-7:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Corder. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31st at 10:30 am at the church. She will be buried at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Corder. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran School or Lions Eye Research. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626.
CORDER, MO
KMZU

10 new charges filed against Kirksville murder convict

KIRKSVILLE – New charges have been filed against a man convicted of murder in Kirksville. KTVO reports Ray Rijos was charged Thursday with 10 new crimes that happened two months before the triple homicide he was convicted of Wednesday. Burglary, kidnapping, harassment and armed criminal action are among the...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

