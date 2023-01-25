Read full article on original website
Marcile Annette Ehlers
Marcile Annette Ehlers, 94, of Corder, Missouri, passed away on January 25, 2023, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 4:30-7:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Corder. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31st at 10:30 am at the church. She will be buried at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Corder. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran School or Lions Eye Research. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626.
