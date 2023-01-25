Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Gel Nail Polish Lamps Linked to DNA Damage and Cancer-Causing Cell Mutations, California Researchers Find
Researchers at the University of California, San Diego have a new warning to those who indulge in gel manicures at the nail salon. In a study published this week, researchers link ultraviolet lamps, commonly used to cure and dry gel nail polish, to skin cancer, cell death and potentially irreversible damage to DNA.
AboutLawsuits.com
Salon Nail Dryers May Cause DNA Damage and Skin Cancer from Radiation, Researchers Warn
The findings of a new study has raised concerns about the safety of ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are widely used at salons nationwide, but actually may cause mutations in human cells and DNA damage, potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer. In a report published this month in...
How sepsis can lead to cell death
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition arising from the body's overreactive response against an infection, leading it to injure its own tissues and organs. The first known reference to "sepsis" dates back more than 2,700 years, when the Greek poet Homer used it as a derivative of the word "sepo," meaning "I rot."
A common nail salon tool may cause DNA damage and mutations in human cells, research finds
Radiation from nail dryers may damage DNA and cause permanent mutations in human cells, a new study has found. Dermatologists weigh in on the risks and whether they avoid gel manicures.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
pharmacytimes.com
Research Finds CAR T-Cell Therapy May Eliminate Tumor Cells Left After Surgery
CAR T cell gel eliminated the residual tumor cells in almost all mouse models, allowing the mice to survive when they otherwise would have succumbed to tumor recurrence. A recent preclinical study has found that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, an approach that reprograms patients’ own immune cells to attack blood cancers, may enhance the efficacy of surgery for solid tumors.
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose bladder cancer?
Tests such as physical exams, urine tests, and imaging can help doctors diagnose bladder cancer. Doctors may also use a biopsy or cystoscopy to confirm a diagnosis. will receive a diagnosis of bladder cancer in 2023. There is no standard screening test for bladder cancer. However, if a person has...
psychologytoday.com
Cancer Vaccine Created via CRISPR Prevents and Stops Brain Tumors
Cancer of the brain and nervous system accounted for over 250,000 deaths worldwide in 2020. A new cancer vaccine repurposes living tumor cells instead of using inactivated tumor cells. Researchers used gene engineering to repurpose living cancer cells as therapeutic tumor cells to release an agent that terminates cancer cells.
How Is Ovarian Cancer Treated?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries or fallopian tubes grow uncontrollably, forming a mass (tumor). Treatment options for ovarian cancer depend on the type and stage of the disease. It may include a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies. The goals of ovarian cancer treatment are to remove the tumor(s), eliminate cancer cells in the body, and prevent a recurrence (return) of cancer. If you have ovarian cancer, you may be referred to a gynecologic oncologist—a doctor with specialized training to treat ovarian cancer. Research shows that people with ovarian cancer who receive care from...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests a way to re-energize tired T cells when treating cancer, viral infections
A new study by researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC—James) suggests a way to re-energize critical killer immune cells that have become exhausted when fighting cancer or chronic viral infections. Immune cells called CD8...
Healthline
Everything You Need to Know About Radiation Therapy for Lung Cancer
Radiation is a common and effective treatment for some stages of lung cancer. Still, there’s a risk of serious side effects, some of which may not show up for years. A doctor can help you weigh the benefits with the risks. Radiation therapy uses high-energy X-rays to destroy cancer...
Is Menopause Responsible For Your Hair Loss?
While many believe hair loss is predominantly an issue men face, that's a myth that needs to be retired. While everyone notices some stray strands in their hairbrush or even some shedding in the shower, both of which are normal, there's a big difference between that and what is medically considered to be significant hair loss.
targetedonc.com
Lung Cancer Drugs in Development to Address Resistance Mutations
Nathan Pennell, MD, PhD, discusses the importance of developing drugs based on resistance to previous treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Nathan Pennell, MD, PhD, vice chair of clinical research and director of lung cancer medical oncology at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, discusses the importance of developing drugs based on resistance to previous treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Killing Pancreatic Cancer with T Cells that Supercharge Themselves
Scientists at UC San Francisco have engineered T-cells to produce a potent anti-cancer cytokine, but only when they encounter tumor cells. The immunotherapy eliminated melanoma and pancreatic cancer in mice without major side effects, and it offers a promising new strategy for fighting these and other hard-to-treat cancers. The cells...
labroots.com
Why Cannabis Is Polarizing Among Scientists
Everyone has an opinion about cannabis, and scientists are no exception. However, in the science community, opinions on the plant’s inherent value tend to be more extreme. Researchers are typically either very pro-cannabis, or very against it. Why is that?. One of the biggest reasons is that there is...
MedicalXpress
Propionic acid protects nerve cells and helps them regenerate, shows study
Some autoimmune diseases attack the nerves in the arms and legs. Bochum-based researchers are pursuing a new approach to counteracting this damage. Researchers at St. Josef Hospital Bochum have shown in lab experiments that propionate, i.e. the salt of a short-chain fatty acid, can protect nerves and help them regenerate. The findings could be useful for treating autoimmune diseases that cause damage to nerve cells, such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). Propionate is naturally produced in the intestine when dietary fiber is broken down.
