Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
mykxlg.com
Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center
Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
kotatv.com
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The chef from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the James Beard Award. Joseph Raney of Skogen and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanna’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
newscenter1.tv
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
newscenter1.tv
North Middle School, Knollwood Elementary School placed on secure status Friday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. — North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary School were placed on secure status Friday afternoon as a precaution after the Rapid City Police Department received a report of an individual observed walking in the area outside of the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun. Numerous officers are...
KEVN
Empty storefronts are spotted downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting a business is easier than maintaining it. And that is apparent as downtown Rapid City has empty storefronts that are up for lease due to economic issues. With the recent economic hardships, it’s been a challenge for local businesses to maintain employees and turn...
newscenter1.tv
“We’ve exhausted essentially every tool we have at our disposal:” How Rapid City officials are trying to reverse the trend of crime in the Surfwood and Maple area
Officials are set on reversing the trend of rising crime in the area. “It’s just been so frustrating and so demoralizing for the residents and for the police officers and for citizens at large to keep reading about this,” Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City said. “The body count going up in our town, in our community, those things are damaging to Rapid City’s reputation. So I just want the community to know what we’re doing, and I want the community to acknowledge that we can do this together. We can work together to get this done. Believe me, no amount of criticism is going to make us do a better job, because we are literally doing everything.”
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
KEVN
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. Meaning, city staff were unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
drgnews.com
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a jury convicted Todd Deutsch, age 54, of Sturgis of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance following a four-day jury trial in Rapid City. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of at least 10 years up to a maximum penalty of life...
KEVN
More snowfall on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow is expected tonight and tomorrow. We’ll continue to see scattered snow showers this evening, with consistent snowfall for the Northern Black Hills. Mostly dry conditions tomorrow morning, but then another round of snow will move in during the afternoon tomorrow and continue through the evening. The snow will once again dry up by Friday morning. Total accumulation from now until Friday morning will be around 4 to 6 inches for the Northern Black Hills. The South Dakota plains along with Rapid City will likely see an inch at most. Another round of snow is possible over the weekend. This round of snow will move into our area during the evening on Friday. This system may linger throughout the weekend, with light to moderate snow expected to stick around for most of Saturday and Sunday. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snow over the weekend will be much more consistent from place to place. There is a fairly large area where 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected. This includes all of the Black Hills, Rapid City, and southern counties. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Rapid City and Northwestern South Dakota from 11am tomorrow until 3am Friday. We’ll see wind gusts up to 55 mph during the evening hours tomorrow. The wind will die down significantly for Friday. As far as temperatures, lows tonight will drop into the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s. Similar temperatures are expected Friday, but much colder weather will return over the weekend. Starting next week, high temperatures may only be in the single digits Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will likely drop below zero as well. The cold weather looks to continue through most of next week.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this beautiful home in Piedmont, that has a kitchen that would make even Gordon Ramsay jealous!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Ok, before I tell you all about this place, please check the photo gallery. You’ll know when you get to it. Yup! That’s totally a Dr. Pepper machine! Super cool!. This updated home features six bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. New flooring and high...
KEVN
Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this hidden gem tucked away in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Do you hear that? That’s the sound of peace and quiet. Imagine yourself waking up in one of three bedrooms, looking out of one of the many windows surrounding the floor-to-ceiling fireplace hearth to a wonderful view of the Black Hills. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s pretty real in fact.
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
newscenter1.tv
How would you like to be able to say you live on GOOSEBERRY ROAD? Check out this place in Spearfish!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – “The s̶n̶o̶z̶b̶e̶r̶r̶i̶e̶s̶ gooseberries taste like s̶n̶o̶z̶b̶e̶r̶r̶i̶e̶s̶ gooseberries !” No, there is no lickable wallpaper in this house. But who needs it when you have five bedrooms, four bathrooms, (three full baths, 1 half bath) a formal dining area, and an open-concept living and kitchen area?
