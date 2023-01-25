Scuffs, scratches and heel marks can damage flooring over time, negatively impacting the overall appearance of your facility. The EZ Care Scrub Pad from SC Johnson Professional (Charlotte, NC) helps to maintain floors by working to clean and shine scratches and scuffs away with ease. The red side of the pad easily adheres to equipment, and the gray side offers an abrasive cleaning solution for coated surfaces. The EZ Care Scrub Pad can be used safely on a variety of substrates reducing time spent on floor care and is a cost-effective option for floor stripping.

2 DAYS AGO