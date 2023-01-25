Read full article on original website
1800N Series Heavy Duty Valves
Warren Controls (Bethlehem, PA) highlights its 1800N series heavy-duty globe valves. These valves can be supplied in conformance with a variety of MIL-V-18030 service applications, including high pressure differentials, corrosive materials, liquids, gasses, steam, and seawater. The 1800N series provides either modulating or on/off control in either 2-way or 3-way...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Coating Enhances Glove Grip in Multiple Environments
Magid (Romeoville, IL) offers their new VersaTek™ coating that adapts to almost any environment so workers can get the job done without having to sacrifice safety, comfort, grip, or dexterity. Features include:. Specially engineered stabilizers to read the environment and adapt to amplify the worker’s grip when working in...
Compact Linear Motion System
Thomson Industries, Inc. (Wood Dale, IL) has introduced a family of compact linear systems that makes it easier for motion designers to implement complex applications in small spaces. Designers needing thrust and bearing support in a single, compact unit now have the flexibility to build such applications with versatile, time-tested components from Thomson.
EZ Care Scrub Pad
Scuffs, scratches and heel marks can damage flooring over time, negatively impacting the overall appearance of your facility. The EZ Care Scrub Pad from SC Johnson Professional (Charlotte, NC) helps to maintain floors by working to clean and shine scratches and scuffs away with ease. The red side of the pad easily adheres to equipment, and the gray side offers an abrasive cleaning solution for coated surfaces. The EZ Care Scrub Pad can be used safely on a variety of substrates reducing time spent on floor care and is a cost-effective option for floor stripping.
Replacement Vacuum Interrupter
Vacuum Interrupters (Farmers Branch, TX) introduces the RVI-42B1 replacement vacuum interrupter. This direct fit-and-function replacement unit meets original equipment ratings and is intended for use in the General Electric VB-4.16-250 PowerVac vacuum circuit breaker. The RVI-42B1 is built to provide excellent high-voltage insulation, high cumulative and breaking capacity, exclusive internal torsion control, and an excellent vacuum seal thanks to a fine alumina ceramic.
New Cementex Arc Rated Face Shields
Cementex (Burlington, NJ) highlights the Cementex 17 Cal/cm2 Arc Rated Face Shield (AFS-180) with hard hat. The AFS-180 features a molded shape to provide minimal distortion with exceptional Visible Light Transfer (VLT). This face shield will be included in the Category 2 Contractor, UltraLite and Feature Series PPE kits. They are in stock and available to ship immediately.
Driving a Gas Car Now Cheaper Than EV, Study Suggests
Owning and operating your own vehicle costs a lot regardless of what’s under the hood. But, for the first time in a while, there seems to be a slight advantage to driving a mid-priced internal combustion engine car as opposed to a comparable battery electric model. The latest research...
OSHA Finds Duct-Taped Machine Guards Following Worker Fatality
A Kansas plastics manufacturer faces nearly $300,000 in penalties after a worker was killed while trying to clear a bagging machine. The fatal incident occurred last summer at Great Lakes Polymer Technologies’ facility in Kingman, Kansas. The worker became entangled in a rotating part inside the machine and was...
Lightyear Halts Production on Solar Car
This week, Lightyear suspended production of its Lightyear 0 solar EV, less than two months after production began. But it's not all bad news. According to a recent blog post, the EV startup is undergoing a "strategic restructuring" after the company was surprised by interest for the more economical Lightyear 2.
