FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approve Legislative Agenda priorities, prioritize safety
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approved five priorities for the 88th Session of the Texas Legislature, during the Jan. 26 board meeting. Key priorities include funding and supporting the following initiatives:. School safety. Safety will continue to remain a top priority for Dallas ISD. To ensure students remain protected...
dpdbeat.com
DPD Takes the BIG Plunge
The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Library Advisory Board Chair Removed Over Facebook Post
Arlington’s library advisory board chair was removed from the position this week following backlash over her social media post, criticizing council members during the height of a debate over LGBTQ displays. In an 8-0 vote, city council members voted to remove Cat Serna-Horn from her position. The vote Tuesday...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
Texas appeals court delays Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings
DALLAS — A Texas court of appeals has delayed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings, overturning a previous denial for the delay in a Dallas County district court. Jones' lawyer, Royce West, filed the lawsuit due to a hearing for genetic testing, which was set to have taken...
KXII.com
Denton County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added a Denton County resident to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. According to a press release from the DPS, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Zaed Fawaz Rashid.
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
Affidavit: Arrest of Prosper ISD board president stems from incident at church
According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Wilborn, 43, allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
dallasexpress.com
Man Struck by Multiple Vehicles, Dies
A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Fort Worth Wednesday evening, according to a media release. South Division officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a major accident at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street, where they discovered a man who had been walking along the northbound lanes and had been struck by multiple vehicles.
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
Dallas Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees For Individuals That Make Sock Donations
The City of Dallas recently announced that any individuals with outstanding low-level misdemeanor warrants can take care of them without having to pay warrant fees if they make a sock donation. As a part of the Dallas Municipal Court’s annual Ticket Track Down, the two-week initiative — between Jan. 23,...
fox4news.com
Ready to Work Program gives Dallas ISD chance to get certifications needed to land jobs
DALLAS - A career readiness program has returned to Dallas ISD schools for the first time since the pandemic. The goal is to help students who need to enter the workforce right away get the certification needed for skilled jobs. The Ready to Work Program is giving Dallas ISD students...
The NRP Group Breaks Ground on 324-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Community in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, award-winning developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, has officially broken ground on ‘Ascent at Mountain Creek’ - a 324-unit mixed-income multifamily community located just 15 minutes outside of downtown Dallas. Fifty percent of the units will be reserved for individuals and families earning 80% or less than the Area Median Income. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005277/en/ From Left to Right: Casey Thomas, Councilman, City of Dallas, District 3; Keith Pomykal, President of the Dallas PFC; Melody Garcia, Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase; Cynthia Homsher, Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase; Kyle Hines, Assistant Director, Dallas Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Department; Alena Savera, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Rod Washington, Dallas Regional Vice President, Frost Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Caught on Camera: Feral hogs roaming, destroying yards in McKinney; residents share concerns
MCKINNEY, Texas — Two north McKinney neighborhoods have seen a drove of feral hogs in their neighborhoods in the last several days. While some neighbors say they've been around for about a year, the latest sightings have drawn a lot of attention because they've been caught on camera. Neighbors...
North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing Person-Bessie Reddick
Ms. Bessie Reddick has been safely located. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Ms. Bessie Reddick. Ms. Reddick is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, 71-year-old black female, who stands at about 5’04” tall and weighs about 160 lbs. She was last...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Terrell ISD to Begin Four-Day School Week
In Terrell, a three-day weekend during the entire school year will soon happen for students and teachers. To recruit and retain teachers, the school district adopted the new instructional week that will run Monday through Thursday beginning August 9, 2023. “This decision comes after hosting a number of calendar committee...
