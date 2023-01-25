Read full article on original website
Related
US Army's high-power microwave weapon can take down swarms of drones
Technology company Epirus acquired on Monday a $66.1 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in support of the Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program, according to a press release by the company. The program will see the development of a new microwave...
Defense One
Today's D Brief: More tanks to Ukraine; Kyiv eyes fighter jets; Election deniers atop HASC; New USMC base in Guam; And a bit more.
The United States joined Germany in greenlighting the transfer of tanks to Ukraine to help Europe’s largest country defend itself from a Russian invasion that’s now in its 12th month. President Joe Biden announced the development Wednesday at the White House, and declared, “The United States and Europe are fully united.”
Breaking Defense
DoD’s update to autonomous weapons policy accounts for AI’s ‘dramatic’ future role
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon today updated its decade-old guidance on autonomous weapon systems to include advances made in artificial intelligence, a new senior-level oversight group and clarification about the roles different offices within the department will take. “I think one of… the things we sought to accomplish in the...
Defense One
Today's D Brief: ISIS official killed in Somalia; New missile sub delayed; US widens Wagner sanctions; Crime rate falls; And a bit more.
The United States military says a major ISIS financier was killed during a raid on a “mountainous cave complex” in northeastern Somalia on Wednesday. Plans for the raid were finalized last week, and President Biden personally approved the operation earlier this week, U.S. officials told reporters Thursday. Deceased:...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
How U.S. Scientists are Collaborating with China's Military: 'Wake-Up Call'
A new study shows U.S. and allied scientists are helping China's military as it strives to build an army that cannot be defeated.
DARPA is building X-plane demonstrator without moving parts
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has chosen Aurora Flight Sciences for the detailed design phase of its Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program, according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday. Generating control in a wind tunnel test. The decision comes after...
defensenews.com
Following deficiency, Marines add comms capability to ACV variant
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Command and Control Variant was not built with sufficient long-range communications capability, a Pentagon test and evaluation office found, but the service has since integrated additional equipment to fix the problem. The Director of Operational Test and...
defensenews.com
US Army selects four companies to build new tactical truck prototypes
WASHINGTON — Mack Defense, Navistar Defense, Oshkosh Defense and an American Rheinmetall and GM Defense team will build prototypes for a Common Tactical Truck after the U.S. Army awarded them deals worth a cumulative $24.3 million. Each team will build three prototypes of each CTT variant — an M915...
Defense One
Advanced F-16 Version Makes First Flight, Lockheed Says
The newest version of the F-16 fighter jet flew for the first time Tuesday, aircraft maker Lockheed Martin said Tuesday. The jet, which has been built for Bahrain, made its maiden flight from a Lockheed factory in Greenville, South Carolina. CEO Jim Taiclet mentioned the flight during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday morning.
Breaking Defense
DoD to assess department-wide guidance on ‘contested information environment’ training
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon plans to develop department-wide guidance on what content it should include in its training and education efforts for decision-making in a “contested information environment,” following recommendations made by the Government Accountability Office. The information environment, which a new GAO report released on Thursday...
MSNBC
Ted Lieu and a robot make great points about the dangers of AI
Rep. Ted Lieu is speaking my language. “As one of just three members of Congress with a computer science degree, I am enthralled by [artificial intelligence] and excited about the incredible ways it will continue to advance society,” the California Democrat wrote Monday in an op-ed for The New York Times. “And as a member of Congress, I am freaked out by A.I., specifically A.I. that is left unchecked and unregulated.”
Defense One
The Pentagon’s Innovation Shop Wants More Influence in 2023
The U.S. military can’t deal effectively with China’s moves in the Pacific unless it improves its ties with tech firms, the head of the Pentagon’s innovation arm said. “Any type of adversarial activity in the INDOPACOM [area of responsibility] is probably going to occur on a timeline where we won't be able to generate solutions organically and the department,” said Mike Madsen, the acting director of the Defense Innovation Unit. “We need to have that in-place relationship with the commercial ecosystem to get those solutions as quickly as possible.”
To defeat China, America needs an industrial policy
Industrial policy is supported now even among many who opposed it in the past. This is because they understand that the world economy has changed.
FBI special agent’s take on national cybersecurity threats: ‘I have a hard time going to sleep’
LAWRENCE — FBI supervisory special agent George Schultzel pulled hundreds of people to the edge of their seat Friday during a gathering at the University of Kansas exploring how government, industry and researchers could work together to improve cybersecurity in the United States. He was part of a panel discussion with executives from Garmin, T-Mobile […] The post FBI special agent’s take on national cybersecurity threats: ‘I have a hard time going to sleep’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
'Extremely disconcerting': NIH didn't track U.S. funds going to Chinese virus research, watchdog finds
The National Institutes of Health failed to provide adequate oversight of an American organization that funded controversial research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, according to a new government report that is sure to raise new questions about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is evidence...
U.S. and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States and European Union on Friday announced an agreement to speed up and enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid.
Defense One
Left in Limbo, a Handful of Biden’s Defense Picks Await Senate Action
The six remaining Biden administration nominees for the Defense Department's Senate-confirmed posts have been waiting so long that they required renomination in a new legislative session. The four longest-in-limbo nominees—all people of color—were approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee last year, but were not sent onward for a vote...
marinelink.com
US Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Carl Levin
The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the future guided missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Jan. 26. Delivery represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Prior to delivery, the ship conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate its materiel and operational readiness.
hstoday.us
CISA, NSA, and MS-ISAC Release Advisory on the Malicious Use of RMM Software
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) released joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) Protecting Against Malicious Use of Remote Monitoring and Management Software. The advisory describes a phishing scam in which cyber threat actors maliciously use legitimate remote monitoring and management (RMM) software to steal money from victim bank accounts.
Comments / 0