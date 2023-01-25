ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Defense One

Today's D Brief: More tanks to Ukraine; Kyiv eyes fighter jets; Election deniers atop HASC; New USMC base in Guam; And a bit more.

The United States joined Germany in greenlighting the transfer of tanks to Ukraine to help Europe’s largest country defend itself from a Russian invasion that’s now in its 12th month. President Joe Biden announced the development Wednesday at the White House, and declared, “The United States and Europe are fully united.”
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Interesting Engineering

DARPA is building X-plane demonstrator without moving parts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has chosen Aurora Flight Sciences for the detailed design phase of its Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program, according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday. Generating control in a wind tunnel test. The decision comes after...
defensenews.com

Following deficiency, Marines add comms capability to ACV variant

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Command and Control Variant was not built with sufficient long-range communications capability, a Pentagon test and evaluation office found, but the service has since integrated additional equipment to fix the problem. The Director of Operational Test and...
defensenews.com

US Army selects four companies to build new tactical truck prototypes

WASHINGTON — Mack Defense, Navistar Defense, Oshkosh Defense and an American Rheinmetall and GM Defense team will build prototypes for a Common Tactical Truck after the U.S. Army awarded them deals worth a cumulative $24.3 million. Each team will build three prototypes of each CTT variant — an M915...
Defense One

Advanced F-16 Version Makes First Flight, Lockheed Says

The newest version of the F-16 fighter jet flew for the first time Tuesday, aircraft maker Lockheed Martin said Tuesday. The jet, which has been built for Bahrain, made its maiden flight from a Lockheed factory in Greenville, South Carolina. CEO Jim Taiclet mentioned the flight during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday morning.
Breaking Defense

DoD to assess department-wide guidance on ‘contested information environment’ training

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon plans to develop department-wide guidance on what content it should include in its training and education efforts for decision-making in a “contested information environment,” following recommendations made by the Government Accountability Office. The information environment, which a new GAO report released on Thursday...
MSNBC

Ted Lieu and a robot make great points about the dangers of AI

Rep. Ted Lieu is speaking my language. “As one of just three members of Congress with a computer science degree, I am enthralled by [artificial intelligence] and excited about the incredible ways it will continue to advance society,” the California Democrat wrote Monday in an op-ed for The New York Times. “And as a member of Congress, I am freaked out by A.I., specifically A.I. that is left unchecked and unregulated.”
Defense One

The Pentagon’s Innovation Shop Wants More Influence in 2023

The U.S. military can’t deal effectively with China’s moves in the Pacific unless it improves its ties with tech firms, the head of the Pentagon’s innovation arm said. “Any type of adversarial activity in the INDOPACOM [area of responsibility] is probably going to occur on a timeline where we won't be able to generate solutions organically and the department,” said Mike Madsen, the acting director of the Defense Innovation Unit. “We need to have that in-place relationship with the commercial ecosystem to get those solutions as quickly as possible.”
Kansas Reflector

FBI special agent’s take on national cybersecurity threats: ‘I have a hard time going to sleep’

LAWRENCE — FBI supervisory special agent George Schultzel pulled hundreds of people to the edge of their seat Friday during a gathering at the University of Kansas exploring how government, industry and researchers could work together to improve cybersecurity in the United States. He was part of a panel discussion with executives from Garmin, T-Mobile […] The post FBI special agent’s take on national cybersecurity threats: ‘I have a hard time going to sleep’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Defense One

Left in Limbo, a Handful of Biden’s Defense Picks Await Senate Action

The six remaining Biden administration nominees for the Defense Department's Senate-confirmed posts have been waiting so long that they required renomination in a new legislative session. The four longest-in-limbo nominees—all people of color—were approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee last year, but were not sent onward for a vote...
marinelink.com

US Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Carl Levin

The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the future guided missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Jan. 26. Delivery represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Prior to delivery, the ship conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate its materiel and operational readiness.
hstoday.us

CISA, NSA, and MS-ISAC Release Advisory on the Malicious Use of RMM Software

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) released joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) Protecting Against Malicious Use of Remote Monitoring and Management Software. The advisory describes a phishing scam in which cyber threat actors maliciously use legitimate remote monitoring and management (RMM) software to steal money from victim bank accounts.

