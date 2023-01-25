ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
scgov.net

Communications

If you have questions, requests, comments, compliments or concerns about Sarasota County you can connect with us in multiple ways. Provides live coverage of county/city Commission meetings and work sessions as well as programming about county/city programs and services. For media inquiries, please call 941-861-NEWS (6397) or email news@scgov.net. The...
scgov.net

Energy Coach volunteer training program

Learn to help low-income residents save energy, water, and money at home while making Sarasota more sustainable, by becoming a Sarasota County “Energy Coach” volunteer. Registration is now open for this four-day course, which includes 24 hours of hands-on training on home energy systems, energy- and water-saving techniques, and more. Participants will receive hands-on training and informative presentations about efficiency strategies, device installs and public outreach to energy-burdened community members.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Yacht Club damage exceeds FEMA’s 50% rule

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:f83c617af17270e94e3c688e Player Element ID: 6319316162112. More than a million dollars in repairs are expected for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. The one-time popular spot in the Cape was hit...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Longboat Observer

Plans advance for recreational trail though Manatee County

A master plan for a Manatee County trail system is taking shape. Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker has watched progress unfold for over two decades on a system of interconnected recreational trails, known as the Gateway Trail, in Manatee County. He said the county has had many other priorities to...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week

As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key fights for its independence

For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
SIESTA KEY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA villages returning to Charlotte County

Leaders in Charlotte County are transforming temporary sites into FEMA villages after the commission unanimously voted in favor of the FEMA villages. This comes despite a commissioner telling WINK News he didn’t want to create these villages because of all the crime they attracted after Hurricane Charley. As of...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
denisesanger.com

The Ultimate Guide To Anna Maria Island Florida

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Anna Maria Island is a beautiful and unique destination located off the coast of Florida. With its white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and stunning sunsets, it’s no wonder why so many people flock to this island each year.
ANNA MARIA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy