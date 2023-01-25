Read full article on original website
Related
scgov.net
Communications
If you have questions, requests, comments, compliments or concerns about Sarasota County you can connect with us in multiple ways. Provides live coverage of county/city Commission meetings and work sessions as well as programming about county/city programs and services. For media inquiries, please call 941-861-NEWS (6397) or email news@scgov.net. The...
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
scgov.net
Energy Coach volunteer training program
Learn to help low-income residents save energy, water, and money at home while making Sarasota more sustainable, by becoming a Sarasota County “Energy Coach” volunteer. Registration is now open for this four-day course, which includes 24 hours of hands-on training on home energy systems, energy- and water-saving techniques, and more. Participants will receive hands-on training and informative presentations about efficiency strategies, device installs and public outreach to energy-burdened community members.
Helicopter used to remove boats from mangroves on Fort Myers Beach
"We're working here with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean out the mangroves in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way."
businessobserverfl.com
Calling all contractors: Submissions for Top 50 issue are being accepted
The Business Observer is once again putting out a call for action for the Top 50 Contractors in the paper’s coverage area, which extends from Tampa to Naples and includes Polk County. Companies are ranked by gross annual revenue. The company to beat this year is perennial leader Manhattan...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Yacht Club damage exceeds FEMA’s 50% rule
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:f83c617af17270e94e3c688e Player Element ID: 6319316162112. More than a million dollars in repairs are expected for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. The one-time popular spot in the Cape was hit...
Longboat Observer
Plans advance for recreational trail though Manatee County
A master plan for a Manatee County trail system is taking shape. Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker has watched progress unfold for over two decades on a system of interconnected recreational trails, known as the Gateway Trail, in Manatee County. He said the county has had many other priorities to...
Longboat Observer
Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week
As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Experts warn of contaminated water at Lee County Beaches
LEE COUNTY, FLA. – Southwest Florida water experts are warning beachgoers, boaters, and the like – go in at your own risk. Colusa Waterkeeper and the Department of Health samplings show how even at beaches like Lynn Hall Beach Park, bacteria is showing in high amounts. People are going out anyway.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
FEMA villages drawing skepticism from neighboring businesses in Charlotte County
The location off Kings Highway, county leaders said can house around 180 trailers, while the other location off Kevitt Boulevard can hold about 55 trailers.
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:b8b201ab5845b9bbf57f322a Player Element ID: 6319373552112. Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
WINKNEWS.com
Rails to trails: Turning abandoned Lee County railway tracks into walking trails
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:ca973143e4b03ed21c5a0664 Player Element ID: 6319316951112. There is a plan wherein old railroads are sold and turned into walking and running trails for people to enjoy. A 12-mile stretch of...
Construction begins on West Price Boulevard next Tuesday
Sarasota county is reminding residents that beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 31, West Price Boulevard will be closed between Step Street and Altoona Avenue.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA villages returning to Charlotte County
Leaders in Charlotte County are transforming temporary sites into FEMA villages after the commission unanimously voted in favor of the FEMA villages. This comes despite a commissioner telling WINK News he didn’t want to create these villages because of all the crime they attracted after Hurricane Charley. As of...
denisesanger.com
The Ultimate Guide To Anna Maria Island Florida
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Anna Maria Island is a beautiful and unique destination located off the coast of Florida. With its white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and stunning sunsets, it’s no wonder why so many people flock to this island each year.
FEMA aims to help survivors of Hurricane Ian with a new program
The Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to help survivors of natural disasters with the new Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
Comments / 0