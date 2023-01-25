ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 31 of the Warriors' 32 fourth-quarter points Wednesday night in their last-second 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining one point belonged to Draymond Green. Make no mistake about it, Green was equally as important as...
The Bucks scored a season-high 85 first-half points and led by as many as 33 before fending off a late Pacers rally in Indianapolis, notching a third straight victory. Indiana had sliced the deficit to eight points with just over four minutes remaining, trying to make the most of Antetokounmpo's troubles at the free-throw line by fouling him repeatedly.
