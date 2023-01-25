Read full article on original website
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Former Laker Available in Trade Talks and He Would Make Sense for LA
Could the Lakers bring back an old friend?
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
“He’s selling jerseys like a superstar does” - Lakers reporter says the organization wants to keep Russell Westbrook for his stature
Some Lakers fans likely won't be thrilled to hear about the team's supposed reason for holding on to Russ
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
Doc Rivers on son-in-law Seth Curry scoring 32 for Nets off bench: 'I wanted to smack him. I'm not kidding'
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t care for watching his son-in-law Seth Curry drop a season-high 32 points off the bench for the opposing Nets.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NBA Analyst Blasts LeBron James, Says He Doesn't Impact Winning Anymore
Rob Parker has spoken about LeBron James' historic scoring run, says it doesn't mean the same since the Lakers are not winning.
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish Arizona kid
Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is a man of the people. And prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA 2K23 cover boy surprised 17-year-old Make-A-Wish Arizona kid Breanna Amado and her family with a hug and meet-and-greet session. Amado was battling leukemia a...
NBC Sports
Draymond's basketball genius on display in win over Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 31 of the Warriors' 32 fourth-quarter points Wednesday night in their last-second 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining one point belonged to Draymond Green. Make no mistake about it, Green was equally as important as...
This Knicks-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Any NBA team picking in the lottery is hoping to pick a star player. Hope springs eternal. At the same time, it isn’t always vindicated. Some lottery picks don’t make good on the promise they showed before entering the league. On the other hand, we can’t always blame...
Magic Johnson Reveals He Couldn't Drink, Smoke, And Gamble Like Michael Jordan
Safe to say, Michael Jordan was one of a kind, and Magic Johnson knew what he could and couldn't do.
Penny Hardaway offers apology to Tyre Nichols: 'You were failed that night'
Memphis basketball coach and city native Penny Hardaway took to Instagram late Friday to offer an apology to Tyre Nichols.
Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Doesn't Have The Resume Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Bill Russell But He Is Still No. 2 Greatest Player Of All Time
Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James ranks only behind Michael Jordan on the all-time rankings despite not having the same resume as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Russell.
Michael Jordan Is Happy to Help His Hornets, but He’ll Also ‘Kill Them’ On the Court
Michael Jordan may not be a young man anymore, but that hasn't lessened his skills on the hardwood. Allow Bismack Biyombo to explain. The post Michael Jordan Is Happy to Help His Hornets, but He’ll Also ‘Kill Them’ On the Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
Desmond Bane out for Memphis Grizzlies against Minnesota Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without one of their top players as they try to end a four-game losing streak Friday at the Minnesota Timberwolves (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast). Desmond Bane was ruled out due to knee soreness, meaning the Grizzlies won't have half of their starting backcourt. Bane...
“Must watch TV, every time I catch him I'm never disappointed” - Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson pick their NBA highlight machines
The two former NBA players shared their picks.
France 24
Antetokounmpo's 41 points power Bucks, Warriors top Raptors
The Bucks scored a season-high 85 first-half points and led by as many as 33 before fending off a late Pacers rally in Indianapolis, notching a third straight victory. Indiana had sliced the deficit to eight points with just over four minutes remaining, trying to make the most of Antetokounmpo's troubles at the free-throw line by fouling him repeatedly.
