Over the past decade, thousands of Texas Rangers fans have entered The Ballpark in Arlington passing by a statue of a father and his son. Little know its significance, but the statue tells a sorrowful story that hits close to home for one senior baseball player. Tomorrow, when the baseball team hosts the Wildkat Baseball Family Day, there will be one dad missing the kickoff of his son’s senior season.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO