Read full article on original website
Related
This Fort Worth high school cheer team just became the first ever to win a State Spirit Championship in the district
FORT WORTH, Texas — Oh, how the turn tables!. The Paschal High School cheerleaders were the ones receiving celebratory cheers after winning the 2023 UIL State Spirit Championship this past weekend in Fort Worth. The team is the first squad from Fort Worth Independent School District to win a...
KLTV
Tyler ISD board approves Beau Trahan as new head coach for Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board has approved Beau Trahan as the new head coach for Tyler Legacy High School. Trahan comes from the University of Tulsa, where he was the co-passing game coordinator coach. Trahan also spent eight years on athletics staff at Baylor. He was a...
wildkats.org
Senior baseball player reflects on father’s influence
Over the past decade, thousands of Texas Rangers fans have entered The Ballpark in Arlington passing by a statue of a father and his son. Little know its significance, but the statue tells a sorrowful story that hits close to home for one senior baseball player. Tomorrow, when the baseball team hosts the Wildkat Baseball Family Day, there will be one dad missing the kickoff of his son’s senior season.
Comments / 0