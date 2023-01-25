ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSU Research Week 2023, May 1 – 5; abstracts due Monday, March 27

OHSU Research Week is back and, for the first time since the pandemic began, so too are the live reception and poster session. This year’s event, which will take place May 1 – 5, will include both in-person and virtual offerings. OHSU Research Week is an annual university-wide...
