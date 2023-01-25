Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Murder suspect returns to Texas to face charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After months in Nebraska, a Texas teen is back in his home state to face charges in the death of his mother. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, 18-year-old Tyler Roenz has been booked into one of their facilities on Wednesday. Roenz is charged...
Man arrested in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly waving gun at someone in NW Houston
Authorities said the man, who has road rage criminal history, was found still waiting for his order at the fast-food drive-thru before getting pulled over for allegedly tailgating and waving a gun at someone.
HPD: Shooter on the run after killing man in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side. They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. According to...
65-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold for Finding $50 in Houston Store
The city of Houston has come to a standstill after a 65-year-old woman was locked in a store and was told she could not leave after she found a $50 bill on the floor. “There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty,” said community activist Quanell X who stood alongside fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews, Sister Betty and her family at a press conference Monday.
cw39.com
Shooting in north Houston apartment leaves 1 dead, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose. At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.
HPD looking for suspects caught on video robbing Subway restaurant in SW Houston
HPD said the three suspects took off with the restaurant's money and personal items from a customer in a small SUV. If you recognize any of them, you are urged to contact police.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway...
'Died protecting him' | Missouri City man takes in grandson after mother dies in fire
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Troy Lard is now the legal guardian of his four-year-old grandson Markyus 'Ky' Lard. The day before Christmas Eve a fire started in the unit below Ky and his mom, Marissa Lard’s, apartment in Iowa. That fire took his mother’s life and left Ky fighting to survive.
Sugar Land man arrested in murder of 73-year-old who was stabbed while fishing in Galveston
"The word evil couldn't be more fitting for this predator," an official said of the 39-year-old charged after man was killed while fishing in Galveston.
'They don't deserve to be living': Man's family seeks justice after 2 teens charged with his murder
Christopher Aguilar, 18, was shot and killed during a robbery attempt. His family says they're now filled with rage and sadness as they seek justice for his death.
Texas man had exploited girl who later committed suicide, feds say
GALVESTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A League City man was sentenced to prison after exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, authorities said. Amari Mychael Singh, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern […]
cw39.com
Case where neighbor shoots, kills alleged robber goes to grand jury
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who shot and killed a would-be robber could face charges himself, according to Harris County officials. Police said on Saturday night, Jan. 21, a man was found dead around midnight at a home at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive in northwest Houston. Police...
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
fox26houston.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 18-year-old
HOUSTON - Two juveniles have been placed in custody and charged after the death of an 18-year-old on Jan. 21. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for shooting and killing Christoper Aguilar, 18. Units reportedly responded to a home in west Houston...
cw39.com
HPD discovers murder-suicide in Montrose area apartment
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another murder-suicide incident happened in Houston, this time in the Montrose area on Wednesday night. A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself in an apartment complex at 1007 Van Buren Street near West Dallas Street. Authorities say they went to do...
Click2Houston.com
Possible road rage incident: Motorcyclist fatally shot in Spring after leaving restaurant told friends he was being followed, HCSO says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist in Spring that happened after he left a restaurant Friday. Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office were flagged down near the Home Depot located at 20131 North...
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
easttexasradio.com
Houston Men Sentenced To Federal Prison For Bowie County ATM Burglaries
The Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the court sentenced two Houston men to prison for federal violations. Teddrick Trayvon Solomon, 26, and Corde Deandre St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789.00 on January 24, 2023. Today, St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution for $257,789.00. U..S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III’s court held the sentencing hearings.
Woman arrested after firing shots into the air following crash in West University Place, HPD says
Police say the 36-year-old woman told them that she was upset someone cut her off and caused her to crash, so she fired three shots into the air.
'She's my baby' | Alief woman hoping burglar returns stolen 14-year-old dog
HOUSTON — It's a helpless thought... a burglar stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of your belongings and livelihood and then taking your dog on the way out. Well, that's exactly what Alief resident Alexandra Medellin said happened to her Thursday evening - all as she watched it unfold while on the phone with police.
