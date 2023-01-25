ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Murder suspect returns to Texas to face charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After months in Nebraska, a Texas teen is back in his home state to face charges in the death of his mother. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, 18-year-old Tyler Roenz has been booked into one of their facilities on Wednesday. Roenz is charged...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Shooter on the run after killing man in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side. They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
Shine My Crown

65-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold for Finding $50 in Houston Store

The city of Houston has come to a standstill after a 65-year-old woman was locked in a store and was told she could not leave after she found a $50 bill on the floor. “There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty,” said community activist Quanell X who stood alongside fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews, Sister Betty and her family at a press conference Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Shooting in north Houston apartment leaves 1 dead, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose. At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD discovers murder-suicide in Montrose area apartment

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another murder-suicide incident happened in Houston, this time in the Montrose area on Wednesday night. A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself in an apartment complex at 1007 Van Buren Street near West Dallas Street. Authorities say they went to do...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Possible road rage incident: Motorcyclist fatally shot in Spring after leaving restaurant told friends he was being followed, HCSO says

SPRING, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist in Spring that happened after he left a restaurant Friday. Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office were flagged down near the Home Depot located at 20131 North...
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
WILLIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Houston Men Sentenced To Federal Prison For Bowie County ATM Burglaries

The Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the court sentenced two Houston men to prison for federal violations. Teddrick Trayvon Solomon, 26, and Corde Deandre St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789.00 on January 24, 2023. Today, St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution for $257,789.00. U..S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III’s court held the sentencing hearings.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy