Akron Beacon Journal

Aurora OKs 2023 budget, land and truck purchases

AURORA – Following a third reading, City Council on Jan. 23 approved the 2023 appropriations, which are estimated to be $20.76 million in the general fund and $49.1 million in all funds. Those numbers are about 7.3% and 14.6%, respectively, over 2022’s budgeted amounts. General fund revenue is projected to increase 8.3%, with income tax expected to account for $17.09 million (82% of total) and property tax for $1.96 million (8%). ...
AURORA, OH

