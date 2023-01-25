ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

wearebuffalo.net

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward

The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

FORMER PLAYER CALLS BRUCE CASSIDY AN 'ENVIOUS' AND 'DISHONEST' COACH

Bruce Cassidy has developed a reputation of being a hard-nosed, demanding coach. Several Boston Bruins players have spoken out about the fact - not to bash Cassidy or anything. Rather, explaining how his brand of coaching wears on players. Cassidy's style was so tense, that Boston's 2015 14th overall pick...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees, Cardinals, Astros among teams interested in left-handed relievers

The MLB free agent frenzy is over for the most part, with many teams already having done the majority of their offseason work. There are still players who are available that could make an impact for playoff contenders, though, and there are obviously teams still looking to shore up some final spots on their roster. One such area of need is the left-handed reliever market, and it sounds like the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros are all looking to address this key need.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Hannah Hatcher, Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry’s Fiancée

Tristan Jarry has spent his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the goaltender has another connection to the franchise. For decades-old NHL fans, the last name of Tristan Jarry’s fiancée, Hannah Hatcher, might ring a bell. Hatcher comes from an NHL legacy that extends beyond the Penguins. We reveal what that is, along with details on her background, in this Hannah Hatcher wiki.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

SAVAGE 9-YEAR OLD LEAFS FAN TELLS MATT MURRAY HE SUCKS RIGHT TO HIS FACE

In today's episode of kids say the most savage stuff, we have this 9-year old Toronto Maple Leafs fan who told goaltender Matt Murray what a bum he is...to his face!. What an absolute sicko. The Leafs should sign him, they could use that kind of grit come playoff time.
markerzone.com

CANUCKS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS

According to CapFriendly, the Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Lane Pederson on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Pederson, 25, was acquired by the Canucks in October, along with Ethan Bear, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. In ten games for the Canucks, the Saskatoon native has three points (one goal, two assists), 15 penalty minutes and is a plus-three.
The Atlantic

The NHL Is Gutless

The National Hockey League showed recently that there’s a big difference between wanting inclusiveness and being willing to fight for it.Earlier this month, the NHL began promoting its Pathway to Hockey Summit, a job fair in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 2 in advance of the NHL All-Star weekend. The point of the career fair was to broaden the hiring pool for staff positions in professional hockey. On LinkedIn, the NHL posted, “Participants must be 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and/or a person with a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

