Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
Related
kyma.com
Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
Camp Inferno offering hands-on experience as a firefighter
Yuma teenaged girls can experience what it takes to become a firefighter. The post Camp Inferno offering hands-on experience as a firefighter appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
115th annual California Mid-Winter Fair tickets presale opens Feb. 6
IMPERIAL — Several large trucks loaded with carnival equipment have gathered in the south parking lot of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds here as a visible sign that within a few weeks the 2023 California Midwinter Fair will be opening. The fair, with the theme of “Feel the Groove,” opens...
yumadailynews.com
City of Yuma is taking entries for Silver Spur Rodeo Parade
YUMA - Official's for the 78th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade have been taking entries to be in the parade. The event will take place starting on Main Street and heading uptown. Final route is being considered by City of Yuma, additional information will be on their website. Residents who want to apply can here.
kyma.com
Inclusivity and friendship; Yuma Special Olympics basketball team prepares for area hoops tournament
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Coming together as one for a sole purpose: inclusivity. We here at News 11 Sports spend a lot of time bouncing around and capturing moments and highlights for our local high school sports teams - from highlight reel goals to championship runs. But something that...
Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is looking for those responsible for lighting a restroom on fire. The post Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight
After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Annual Neighborhood Cleanup Starts Jan 30
The Yuma Annual Neighborhood Cleanup begins Monday, Jan. 30, providing curbside removal of large, unwanted items. Conducted in addition to normal solid waste pickups, City of Yuma Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through City of Yuma neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings, and bagged lawn clippings.
Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma
Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The post Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain potentially on the way along with winds
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will prevail through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of next week, but will warm several degrees over the weekend. Heading into early next week, a weather system over the western CONUS will bring a chance for precipitation and breezy conditions. Colder temperatures will follow, but will gradually warm by the end of next week.
ECRMC will continue serving as a base hospital
El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced to the community in a news conference that the hospital's medical and emergency services are still open. The post ECRMC will continue serving as a base hospital appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave
A house on Magnolia Avenue was on fire Friday morning causing severe damage to the home. The post House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave appeared first on KYMA.
City of Calexico seeks traffic control solutions
The City of Calexico along with the Local Transportation Authority sat down Wednesday night to discuss solutions that will help Calexico with traffic control. The post City of Calexico seeks traffic control solutions appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Public swimming pool men's bathroom catches on fire, fire starter still out there
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been looking for the person who started a fire in the men's restroom in the Aquatic Center. The incident was called in around 8:00 pm, Yuma fire was able to extinguish the fire. Damages to the bathroom were estimated around $1,000. There were no...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.
Two people injured in a RZR crash
Two people in a RZR were driving in the Fortuna Wash area who were unable to stop in time and ended up driving off the cliff with a 35-foot drop. The post Two people injured in a RZR crash appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Hospitals Provide County Supes with Update
EL CENTRO – A lot has changed in the 10 years since Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and El Centro Regional Medical Center officials last discussed working collaboratively or possibly merging. These days, both facilities are faced with decreased revenue streams and increased operational costs, much like other hospitals throughout...
Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments
Dozens of Foothills residents came out to the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday night, speaking out against rezoning in their neighborhood. The post Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0