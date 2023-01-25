ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

115th annual California Mid-Winter Fair tickets presale opens Feb. 6

IMPERIAL — Several large trucks loaded with carnival equipment have gathered in the south parking lot of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds here as a visible sign that within a few weeks the 2023 California Midwinter Fair will be opening. The fair, with the theme of “Feel the Groove,” opens...
IMPERIAL, CA
yumadailynews.com

City of Yuma is taking entries for Silver Spur Rodeo Parade

YUMA - Official's for the 78th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade have been taking entries to be in the parade. The event will take place starting on Main Street and heading uptown. Final route is being considered by City of Yuma, additional information will be on their website. Residents who want to apply can here.
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight

After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
SignalsAZ

Yuma Annual Neighborhood Cleanup Starts Jan 30

The Yuma Annual Neighborhood Cleanup begins Monday, Jan. 30, providing curbside removal of large, unwanted items. Conducted in addition to normal solid waste pickups, City of Yuma Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through City of Yuma neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings, and bagged lawn clippings.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain potentially on the way along with winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will prevail through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of next week, but will warm several degrees over the weekend. Heading into early next week, a weather system over the western CONUS will bring a chance for precipitation and breezy conditions. Colder temperatures will follow, but will gradually warm by the end of next week.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Hospitals Provide County Supes with Update

EL CENTRO – A lot has changed in the 10 years since Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and El Centro Regional Medical Center officials last discussed working collaboratively or possibly merging. These days, both facilities are faced with decreased revenue streams and increased operational costs, much like other hospitals throughout...
EL CENTRO, CA

