EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO