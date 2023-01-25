Read full article on original website
Related
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Took 26 Years To Build. Now It’s for Sale
914-Boxergarage.deIt has a bigger four-banger than the Chevy Silverado, and the approval of Germany's ultra-strict TÜV. In other words, it's the perfect truck.
topgear.com
Porsche's secret concept cars: 14 one-off studies that previewed a different range
Welcome inside a Porsche designer’s brain. No, they don’t just phone in a same-again 911 and head off to das beerhall. Porsche’s designers, like us, wonder what a road-going Le Mans car would look like, or if it’s possible to turn a 911 into a high-riding Safari off-roader (clearly the answer to that was a yes - we're looking at you 911 Dakar). Would a modern 550 Spyder lightweight give an Ariel Atom a fright? What if the Taycan four-door had been a rear-engined super-911?
msn.com
2024 Porsche 911 spy photos show off refreshed face
Now that the current 911 generation has a few years under its belt, it's no surprise that there's a refresh just around the corner. And these spy photos show that, as with all things 911, the updates are subtle but distinct. The front bumper has some of the key changes....
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Carscoops
F1’s Carlos Sainz Buys His First Car After Driving A VW Golf His Parents Bought Him 9 Years Ago
Carlos Sainz has spent the last 9 years in the Formula 1 paddock but he has only just taken delivery of the first car he has purchased with his own money. It’s quite a special car, too. For his entire tenure in Formula 1, Sainz has been driving around...
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 16: Setback for the No.6 Porsche
The No.6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 went for a high-speed spin through the infield kink, highlighting what was an otherwise quiet hour of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The rear decking was damaged, and the car lost three laps as the team wrestled to secure the replacement bodywork in place.
The Verge
Audi’s latest concept car is a luxury coupe that transforms into a truck
Audi’s been on a run lately with some interesting concept cars, tackling everything from a giant urban people mover to a villainous sedan that drives itself. The latest is the Activesphere, an extremely sleek-looking electric luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup truck with off-roading capabilities. With some...
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
msn.com
Porsche amps up 75th anniversary year with new Vision 357 concept
Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary as street-legal sports car builder this year, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a modern take on the car that started it all: 356 Roadster No. 1. Porsche is paying tribute to its iconic firstborn with the not-at-all-subtly-named Vision 357 — "an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualize the outlook for the future," says Style Porsche VP Michael Mauer.
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
Riva’s New 99-Foot Superyacht Has a Massive Beach Club and a Secret Cocktail Bar
Riva’s newest fleet member is proof that even the best designs can be refined. The 102 Corsaro Super builds upon the Italian yard’s enduring 100 Corsaro model but is even more sophisticated, streamlined, and, well, super. The silver superyacht is reminiscent of a speeding bullet with sleek, sporty lines and an arrowhead bow. The 99-footer, which debuted IRL at Cannes Yachting Festival last August, was designed by Officina Italiana Design, Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group engineering department. The most notable change is the redesigned superstructure that gives those onboard more space. Another highlight is the completely revised aft that promises to...
Tesla Confirms It Will Start Producing the Cybertruck This Year
Elon Musk's first-ever pickup/truck is highly anticipated by consumers and competitors.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand
Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain.
Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison
Here's a look at the history of Ferdinand Porsche, both a brilliant automotive engineer and a criminal who worked with Nazis. The post Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
