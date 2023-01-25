ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

topgear.com

Porsche's secret concept cars: 14 one-off studies that previewed a different range

Welcome inside a Porsche designer’s brain. No, they don’t just phone in a same-again 911 and head off to das beerhall. Porsche’s designers, like us, wonder what a road-going Le Mans car would look like, or if it’s possible to turn a 911 into a high-riding Safari off-roader (clearly the answer to that was a yes - we're looking at you 911 Dakar). Would a modern 550 Spyder lightweight give an Ariel Atom a fright? What if the Taycan four-door had been a rear-engined super-911?
msn.com

2024 Porsche 911 spy photos show off refreshed face

Now that the current 911 generation has a few years under its belt, it's no surprise that there's a refresh just around the corner. And these spy photos show that, as with all things 911, the updates are subtle but distinct. The front bumper has some of the key changes....
CarBuzz.com

First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces

Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
racer.com

Rolex 24, Hour 16: Setback for the No.6 Porsche

The No.6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 went for a high-speed spin through the infield kink, highlighting what was an otherwise quiet hour of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The rear decking was damaged, and the car lost three laps as the team wrestled to secure the replacement bodywork in place.
TEXAS STATE
The Verge

Audi’s latest concept car is a luxury coupe that transforms into a truck

Audi’s been on a run lately with some interesting concept cars, tackling everything from a giant urban people mover to a villainous sedan that drives itself. The latest is the Activesphere, an extremely sleek-looking electric luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup truck with off-roading capabilities. With some...
MotorAuthority

One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction

A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

Porsche amps up 75th anniversary year with new Vision 357 concept

Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary as street-legal sports car builder this year, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a modern take on the car that started it all: 356 Roadster No. 1. Porsche is paying tribute to its iconic firstborn with the not-at-all-subtly-named Vision 357 — "an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualize the outlook for the future," says Style Porsche VP Michael Mauer.
Motor1.com

Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn

Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
Robb Report

Riva’s New 99-Foot Superyacht Has a Massive Beach Club and a Secret Cocktail Bar

Riva’s newest fleet member is proof that even the best designs can be refined. The 102 Corsaro Super builds upon the Italian yard’s enduring 100 Corsaro model but is even more sophisticated, streamlined, and, well, super. The silver superyacht is reminiscent of a speeding bullet with sleek, sporty lines and an arrowhead bow. The 99-footer, which debuted IRL at Cannes Yachting Festival last August, was designed by Officina Italiana Design, Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group engineering department. The most notable change is the redesigned superstructure that gives those onboard more space. Another highlight is the completely revised aft that promises to...
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
SlashGear

The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8

Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
CALIFORNIA STATE

