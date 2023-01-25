ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uclabruins.com

No. 18 Women's Tennis Comes Up Short Against No. 24 Iowa State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The No. 18 UCLA women's tennis team was outlasted by No. 24 Iowa State Saturday in a 4-3 decision at Neil Schiff Tennis Center. The ITA Kickoff Weekend first-round contest saw momentum swing in the direction of the Cyclones as singles play progressed. The Bruins (1-1) have an opportunity to rebound Sunday at 7 a.m. PT, when they face FIU in the consolation match. Iowa State (3-1) meets host Miami (Fla.) for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

MVB Wins Seventh Straight

The No. 2 UCLA men's volleyball team hit a season-high .507 while capturing its seventh straight win on the season in a non-league victory at CSUN on Friday night. Scores of the match were 25-18, 25-16, 26-24. Opposite Ido David picked up 16 kills, 2 aces and a block while hitting .636. Middle J.R. Norris IV was perfect on attack, putting down a season-high 9 kills on 9 swings. The Bruins will head East next week for matches with George Mason, host of this year's NCAA Championships, and then take on No. 13 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State in the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge at University Park, Pa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

UCLA Falls at No. 3 Stanford, 176-116

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 24-ranked UCLA swim and dive team absorbed a 176-116 loss to No. 3 Stanford on Friday afternoon at Avery Aquatic Center. The result snapped a streak of six consecutive dual-meet wins for the Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) to open the season. Stanford improved to 6-0, 5-0.
STANFORD, CA
uclabruins.com

No. 8 UCLA Falls to No. 25 Colorado in Overtime, 70-73

Boulder, Colo. – UCLA Women's Basketball (17-4, 6-3 Pac-12) dropped its Friday night matchup against Colorado (16-4, 6-2 Pac-12), 70-73. The Bruins had four players in double figures in the three-point overtime loss. UCLA outrebounded the Buffs 45-35, and the Bruins held a 14-8 advantage on the offensive glass....
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

Women Lead, Men Third after Day One of Dr. Sander Invitational

NEW YORK – UCLA Track and Field competed in the first of two days of the Dr. Sander Invitational hosted by Columbia University at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York, N.Y. on Friday. The Bruins boast two first-place finishes on the day: Camryn O'Bannon (men's long jump - 25'02") and Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck (women's 60m hurdles – 8.27).
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy