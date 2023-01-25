The No. 2 UCLA men's volleyball team hit a season-high .507 while capturing its seventh straight win on the season in a non-league victory at CSUN on Friday night. Scores of the match were 25-18, 25-16, 26-24. Opposite Ido David picked up 16 kills, 2 aces and a block while hitting .636. Middle J.R. Norris IV was perfect on attack, putting down a season-high 9 kills on 9 swings. The Bruins will head East next week for matches with George Mason, host of this year's NCAA Championships, and then take on No. 13 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State in the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge at University Park, Pa.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO