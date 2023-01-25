Read full article on original website
uclabruins.com
No. 25 Men's Tennis Wins ITA Kickoff Opener Behind Top-Court Trio
LOS ANGELES – The No. 25 UCLA men's tennis team prevailed in its ITA Kickoff Weekend opener Saturday, beating Memphis by a 4-0 score at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium on the campus of USC. A sweep of the top three courts, including the clinching victory by Giacomo Revelli,...
uclabruins.com
No. 18 Women's Tennis Comes Up Short Against No. 24 Iowa State
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The No. 18 UCLA women's tennis team was outlasted by No. 24 Iowa State Saturday in a 4-3 decision at Neil Schiff Tennis Center. The ITA Kickoff Weekend first-round contest saw momentum swing in the direction of the Cyclones as singles play progressed. The Bruins (1-1) have an opportunity to rebound Sunday at 7 a.m. PT, when they face FIU in the consolation match. Iowa State (3-1) meets host Miami (Fla.) for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
uclabruins.com
UCLA Track and Field Men, Women Place First at Dr. Sander Invitational
NEW YORK – The UCLA track and field teams placed first at the Dr. Sander Invitational on both the men's and women's side after completing day two at the Armory in New York, N.Y., on Saturday. The Bruins broke two indoor school records and had 12 all-time top 10...
uclabruins.com
MVB Wins Seventh Straight
The No. 2 UCLA men's volleyball team hit a season-high .507 while capturing its seventh straight win on the season in a non-league victory at CSUN on Friday night. Scores of the match were 25-18, 25-16, 26-24. Opposite Ido David picked up 16 kills, 2 aces and a block while hitting .636. Middle J.R. Norris IV was perfect on attack, putting down a season-high 9 kills on 9 swings. The Bruins will head East next week for matches with George Mason, host of this year's NCAA Championships, and then take on No. 13 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State in the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge at University Park, Pa.
uclabruins.com
UCLA Falls at No. 3 Stanford, 176-116
STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 24-ranked UCLA swim and dive team absorbed a 176-116 loss to No. 3 Stanford on Friday afternoon at Avery Aquatic Center. The result snapped a streak of six consecutive dual-meet wins for the Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) to open the season. Stanford improved to 6-0, 5-0.
uclabruins.com
No. 8 UCLA Falls to No. 25 Colorado in Overtime, 70-73
Boulder, Colo. – UCLA Women's Basketball (17-4, 6-3 Pac-12) dropped its Friday night matchup against Colorado (16-4, 6-2 Pac-12), 70-73. The Bruins had four players in double figures in the three-point overtime loss. UCLA outrebounded the Buffs 45-35, and the Bruins held a 14-8 advantage on the offensive glass....
uclabruins.com
Women Lead, Men Third after Day One of Dr. Sander Invitational
NEW YORK – UCLA Track and Field competed in the first of two days of the Dr. Sander Invitational hosted by Columbia University at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York, N.Y. on Friday. The Bruins boast two first-place finishes on the day: Camryn O'Bannon (men's long jump - 25'02") and Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck (women's 60m hurdles – 8.27).
