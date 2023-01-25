United Way of the Columbia Gorge is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 allocation cycle from any 501(c)3 human service agency or program that has been serving basic human needs in the Columbia Gorge (Hood River, Klickitat, Skamania, Wasco and Sherman counties) for a minimum of two years by the time of the application deadline.

WASCO COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO