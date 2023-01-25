ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Chronicle

WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip

As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Drought Numbers Show Slight Improvement Across the PNW

Dry conditions continue for much of the Pacific Northwest. But for one state, soil moisture conditions have returned close to normal. According to the latest USDA numbers, 34% of Washington is considered abnormally dry for this time of year. That is a dramatic improvement from three months ago when the entire state was at least abnormally dry, with many areas facing some kind of drought designation.
OREGON STATE
goworldtravel.com

Getaway on Washington's Whidbey Island

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Whidbey Island is a well-known destination for Seattle area residents, as well as for visitors to Washington State. As the state’s largest island, Whidbey joins nearby Camano Island to form Island County. The county has about 85,000 residents currently.
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included

While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

WA lawmakers debating ways to address surging traffic fatalities

If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

RIP Washington's Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
everettpost.com

Winter Is Not Over Yet

As you prepare your weekend plans, be aware that the weather pattern will make a dramatic change during the weekend. As the calendar reminds us, winter is not over yet. After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm in December, this month has been relatively mild and dry. So far this month, temperatures in the North Sound region have been averaging about 2 degrees warmer than average, and just under 3 inches of rain has fallen, close to 2 inches below average.
BELLINGHAM, WA
92.9 The Bull

When Bluey Comes to Washington (State)…

Anyone with a child under the age of 5 or 6 years old has by now heard about Bluey. She is a Disney+ cartoon dream come true for thousands of kids across Washington state and beyond. This February, Bluey brings her band of pals to Seattle and Kennewick with "Bluey's Big Play."
SEATTLE, WA
lakechelannow.com

Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant

Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

