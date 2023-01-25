Read full article on original website
WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip
As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
pnwag.net
Drought Numbers Show Slight Improvement Across the PNW
Dry conditions continue for much of the Pacific Northwest. But for one state, soil moisture conditions have returned close to normal. According to the latest USDA numbers, 34% of Washington is considered abnormally dry for this time of year. That is a dramatic improvement from three months ago when the entire state was at least abnormally dry, with many areas facing some kind of drought designation.
goworldtravel.com
Getaway on Washington’s Whidbey Island
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Whidbey Island is a well-known destination for Seattle area residents, as well as for visitors to Washington State. As the state’s largest island, Whidbey joins nearby Camano Island to form Island County. The county has about 85,000 residents currently.
Washington State Taking Steps to Reduce Salmon Killing 'Tire Dust'
OLYMPIA - According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, for over 20 years, scientists have faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
KXRO.com
WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included
While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
knkx.org
WA lawmakers debating ways to address surging traffic fatalities
If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington
I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals
As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
KOMO News
Arctic air to settle over western Washington through early next week
SEATTLE — The days might be getting longer, but winter isn’t finished with western Washington just yet. Modified arctic air from British Columbia is forecast to move into western Washington on Saturday, bringing gusty winds and the chance of light lowland snow to parts of the region. The...
everettpost.com
Winter Is Not Over Yet
As you prepare your weekend plans, be aware that the weather pattern will make a dramatic change during the weekend. As the calendar reminds us, winter is not over yet. After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm in December, this month has been relatively mild and dry. So far this month, temperatures in the North Sound region have been averaging about 2 degrees warmer than average, and just under 3 inches of rain has fallen, close to 2 inches below average.
When Bluey Comes to Washington (State)…
Anyone with a child under the age of 5 or 6 years old has by now heard about Bluey. She is a Disney+ cartoon dream come true for thousands of kids across Washington state and beyond. This February, Bluey brings her band of pals to Seattle and Kennewick with "Bluey's Big Play."
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
lakechelannow.com
Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant
Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
