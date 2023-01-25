Read full article on original website
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Women’s Basketball Picks Up 72-51 Victory At Oakland
ROCHESTER, Mich. – The Cleveland State women's basketball team closed out the month of January with a victory Saturday, picking up a 72-51 win at Oakland. With the win, the Vikings are now 19-3 overall this year and 10-2 in Horizon League play. GAME STATS. · Destiny Leo led...
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Fencing Wraps Up Big Day at DeCicco Duals
South Bend, IN-The Cleveland State Fencing teams had a great showing at the DeCicco Duals hosted by the University of Notre Dame on Saturday. The men's and women's teams finished with identical 5-2 records in the seven-round tournament. The Viking women started the day with four consecutive wins. They defeated...
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Splits 2023 Home Opener
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men's tennis team opened its 2023 home slate Saturday, splitting its matches against Xavier (L, 4-3) and St. Bonaventure (W, 6-1). In the first match of the day, the Vikings picked up the doubles point and got singles wins from Maxime Mareschal-Hay and Raul Teichmann against Xavier.
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Set To Open Home Slate Against Xavier & St. Bonaventure
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men's tennis team will open the home slate of its 2023 spring schedule this weekend, hosting Xavier and St. Bonaventure in a doubleheader on Saturday, January 28. Match #4 | Xavier | Saturday, January 28 | 1:00 p.m. Xavier Roster | Xavier Stats.
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Women's Swimming & Diving Falls to Oakland in HL Championships Tune-Up
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Cleveland State competed in their final tune-up before the Horizon League Championships this afternoon at Oakland. The women fell to the Golden Grizzlies 181.5-98.5. "Today was truly a special day for us as it was our final outing before championship time," said head coach Hannah Burandt....
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Men’s Basketball Earns Victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
Cleveland, OH-The Cleveland State Men's Basketball team earned a critical home win to start the second half of the Horizon League schedule, defeating Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74 to move to 9-3 in the Horizon League, and 13-9 overall. The Vikings shot 58-percent from the floor and outrebounded the Mastodons 31-29....
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Women’s Tennis Earns 6-1 Victory At Duquesne
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Cleveland State women's tennis team got back in the win column Friday evening, picking up a 6-1 victory at Duquesne. With the win, the Vikings are now 2-1 on the young season. For the third straight match the Vikings were able to pick up the...
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Athletics Announces Partnership With Bally Sports Great Lakes
Cleveland, OH- Cleveland State Athletics, in conjunction with Bally Sports Great Lakes, announced today a partnership to bring several upcoming men's basketball games to the cable network. The games will be presented by CSU Athletics sponsor Huntington Bank. The network will carry two home games, with a potential for a...
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Swimming & Diving Concludes Regular Season at Oakland
Location: Rochester, Mich. | Oakland Aquatic Center. The Vikings will have their final tune-up before the Horizon League Championships tomorrow against reigning champions, Oakland. Keep the Streak Alive. Cleveland State enters the dual with three straight victories against Southern Indiana, Canisius, and Niagara. Last Time Out. The men's team is...
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Track & Field Set For Hillsdale Wide Track Invite
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State track & field team will continue its indoor slate this weekend, taking part in the Hillsdale Wide Track Invite on Saturday, January 28. Saturday's meet will be the fifth of a nine-meet indoor schedule for the Vikings this year. Fans that are unable to attend Saturday's meet will be able to follow along with LIVE RESULTS.
