Repack Your Backpack school supply giveaway is Saturday
Coming back to school after a long winter break and replenishing supplies can be expensive. Luckily, Restoring the Breach hopes to ease the burden on caregivers’ wallets with their Repack Your Backpack event. On Saturday, January 28th, the students of Statesboro can acquire vital tools for everyday school life, such as paper, pens, folders, backpacks, colored pencils, tape, and more.
Ninth annual GreenFest set for Feb. 18 in Downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in Downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest 2023 is to...
allongeorgia.com
Hyundai Donates $15,000 Each to Georgia Southern University and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire
Hyundai Motor America announced its partnership with Georgia Southern University and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, donating $15,000 to each organization. The support highlights Hyundai’s strong commitment to the state of Georgia, where the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is currently being built in Bryan County. Ceremonial checks were presented to the two organizations in Georgia.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
wgxa.tv
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
Local nonprofit works to support homeless women
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Divine Rest is dedicated to helping homeless individuals across the Coastal Empire by providing much need essentials to those in need. Georgette Jackson saw this area of need in the community and wasted no time. She first began by providing bottled water for homeless women with the support of volunteers. Once […]
Bulloch County Teacher of the Year Banquet honors top educators
The region’s top educators are being celebrated for their dedicated service. Teachers from across the school district’s 15 schools were honored on Jan. 24, during the Teacher of the Year Banquet. The Statesboro Herald sponsors the banquet, which was held at Uncle Shug’s Banquet Rooms in Statesboro.
Memorial Health Credit Union merges with CORE Credit Union
On November 1, 2023 Memorial Health Credit Union (MHCU) in Savannah became part of the CORE Credit Union family. Memorial Health had $24 million in assets and over 2,700 members. The combined credit union now has $150 million in assets, a membership base of over 15,000 and 46 employees. MHCU will continue to operate under the MHCU brand as a branch of CORE.
The Averitt Center for the Arts draws many to Downtown Statesboro
“The Averitt” as many call it, brings people from across the region, state, and even state lines to downtown Statesboro. Tony Phillips, Deputy Director and Education Superintendent for the Averitt Center stated, “The main thing people give us credit for is in bringing people downtown.” He continued, “There have been families who have moved to the area for the sole purpose of having their children participate in the Averitt’s programs. There have been kids who have grown up with us.”
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 28 through Friday, Feb. 3. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
WSAV-TV
Statesboro peaking at right time
Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam raises...
James Milton Lowe
Mr. James Milton Lowe, age 83, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Facility in Statesboro. The native of Statesboro was a 1958 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, he worked with Statesboro Telephone Company for several years until he began his employment with Southern Engineering, where he worked in different areas along the east coast. He served with the Georgia National Guard from 1958 until 1968. James and his family returned to Statesboro in 1966, and at that time he began his career with the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 31 years, retiring in 1994. He also served as a bailiff for 18 years.
WJCL
City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
Bret Lee
Mr. Bret Randolph Lee, age 59, died at his residence surrounded by his spouse and children under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1982 graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College with a degree in Agri-Business. Bret retired after 25 years with Gulfstream Aerospace as a Hydraulics Mechanic. Bret loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and he was a master canner of his vegetables and preserves. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Sybil Lee.
Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee appointed to national public safety and crime prevention committee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee. As a member of NLC’s PSCP committee, Alderman Purtee will play a key role in shaping NLC’spolicy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and […]
Grice Connect
