Mr. James Milton Lowe, age 83, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Facility in Statesboro. The native of Statesboro was a 1958 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, he worked with Statesboro Telephone Company for several years until he began his employment with Southern Engineering, where he worked in different areas along the east coast. He served with the Georgia National Guard from 1958 until 1968. James and his family returned to Statesboro in 1966, and at that time he began his career with the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 31 years, retiring in 1994. He also served as a bailiff for 18 years.

