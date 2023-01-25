ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

kyma.com

El Centro Motors Valentine’s Day Giveaway 2023

EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

115th annual California Mid-Winter Fair tickets presale opens Feb. 6

IMPERIAL — Several large trucks loaded with carnival equipment have gathered in the south parking lot of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds here as a visible sign that within a few weeks the 2023 California Midwinter Fair will be opening. The fair, with the theme of “Feel the Groove,” opens...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

City of Yuma is taking entries for Silver Spur Rodeo Parade

YUMA - Official's for the 78th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade have been taking entries to be in the parade. The event will take place starting on Main Street and heading uptown. Final route is being considered by City of Yuma, additional information will be on their website. Residents who want to apply can here.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Yuma Fire reminds the community to watch their step, 10% of calls are fall related

YUMA - According to Yuma Fire Department, about 10% of their emergency calls have been fall related. Last week 41 emergency medical responses were for injuries related to falls. Officials say this could be something as simple as tripping in a parking lot or cases often more serious, like falling from a ladder or roof.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Big changes coming to ECRMC

El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Main Library announces virtual author talks dates for February

YUMA - The Main Library in Yuma has been announcing their series of virtual author talks with bestselling authors and thought leaders will be continuing. Each event will be live-streamed at the Main and Foothills libraries. Or, participate remotely by registering for an event at https://libraryc.org/yumalibrary/upcoming. Thursday, February 9th at...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kawc.org

MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight

After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
yumadailynews.com

Teen from Calexico arrested for commercial burglary, video posted

CALEXICO - A teen in Calexico has been arrested by a local shopping center cop for burglary. The cop was patrolling a local shopping center when he noticed a shattered window to a business. The teen noticed the cop and jumped out the shattered window of the business with the...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help

YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
YUMA, AZ

