Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
Related
Camp Inferno offering hands-on experience as a firefighter
Yuma teenaged girls can experience what it takes to become a firefighter. The post Camp Inferno offering hands-on experience as a firefighter appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Kate Campa Dance Invitational to be held in memory of Yuma girl lost to cancer
A dance event in Yuma on Saturday will honor the life of a local girl lost to cancer. The Kate Campa Dance Invitational on Saturday will be held in memory of Kate Campa. Kate was a competitive dancer in Yuma who was 16 when she passed away from Ewing sarcoma cancer in October 2020.
kyma.com
El Centro Motors Valentine’s Day Giveaway 2023
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
thedesertreview.com
115th annual California Mid-Winter Fair tickets presale opens Feb. 6
IMPERIAL — Several large trucks loaded with carnival equipment have gathered in the south parking lot of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds here as a visible sign that within a few weeks the 2023 California Midwinter Fair will be opening. The fair, with the theme of “Feel the Groove,” opens...
kyma.com
Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
yumadailynews.com
City of Yuma is taking entries for Silver Spur Rodeo Parade
YUMA - Official's for the 78th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade have been taking entries to be in the parade. The event will take place starting on Main Street and heading uptown. Final route is being considered by City of Yuma, additional information will be on their website. Residents who want to apply can here.
thedesertreview.com
Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Fire reminds the community to watch their step, 10% of calls are fall related
YUMA - According to Yuma Fire Department, about 10% of their emergency calls have been fall related. Last week 41 emergency medical responses were for injuries related to falls. Officials say this could be something as simple as tripping in a parking lot or cases often more serious, like falling from a ladder or roof.
ECRMC will continue serving as a base hospital
El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced to the community in a news conference that the hospital's medical and emergency services are still open. The post ECRMC will continue serving as a base hospital appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Public swimming pool men's bathroom catches on fire, fire starter still out there
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been looking for the person who started a fire in the men's restroom in the Aquatic Center. The incident was called in around 8:00 pm, Yuma fire was able to extinguish the fire. Damages to the bathroom were estimated around $1,000. There were no...
Big changes coming to ECRMC
El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Main Library announces virtual author talks dates for February
YUMA - The Main Library in Yuma has been announcing their series of virtual author talks with bestselling authors and thought leaders will be continuing. Each event will be live-streamed at the Main and Foothills libraries. Or, participate remotely by registering for an event at https://libraryc.org/yumalibrary/upcoming. Thursday, February 9th at...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma
Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The post Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave
A house on Magnolia Avenue was on fire Friday morning causing severe damage to the home. The post House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave appeared first on KYMA.
Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments
Dozens of Foothills residents came out to the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday night, speaking out against rezoning in their neighborhood. The post Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight
After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
yumadailynews.com
Teen from Calexico arrested for commercial burglary, video posted
CALEXICO - A teen in Calexico has been arrested by a local shopping center cop for burglary. The cop was patrolling a local shopping center when he noticed a shattered window to a business. The teen noticed the cop and jumped out the shattered window of the business with the...
yumadailynews.com
Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital
A 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. The post Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0