Before I jump into this week’s update, I want to remind everyone that the deadline to apply for the District 2 vacancy on the City Council is coming up a week from today, Feb. 2. If you live in the district or know someone who does, please help spread the word. We are also looking for input from District 2 residents on the most important topics they would like applicants to address. (Where is District 2? See this map and select “2017 boundaries.”)

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO