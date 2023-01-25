Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too YoungHerbie J PilatoCoronado, CA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San DiegoD.J. EatonChula Vista, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Related
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Jan. 26, 2023
Before I jump into this week’s update, I want to remind everyone that the deadline to apply for the District 2 vacancy on the City Council is coming up a week from today, Feb. 2. If you live in the district or know someone who does, please help spread the word. We are also looking for input from District 2 residents on the most important topics they would like applicants to address. (Where is District 2? See this map and select “2017 boundaries.”)
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands
Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
kusi.com
Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
Support, criticism of transgender rights at Santee City Council meeting
The burning debate over whether Christynne Wood, a transgender woman, should have been allowed to use a women’s locker room at the local YMCA continued at a Santee city council meeting Wednesday.
kusi.com
City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted against Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal. The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property. President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the...
The Old Library Is Now a Homeless Shelter
This post originally appeared in the Jan. 27 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox today. Subscribe here. The city’s long-vacant old Central Library is now sheltering unhoused women. Mayor Todd Gloria and others announced Thursday that the old downtown library will shelter up to 36 homeless...
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
KPBS
San Diego County received whistleblower complaints on public defender office in 2020
In November 2020, whistleblowers alerted San Diego County about problems in its public defender’s office. The warning came two years before a jury awarded millions in damages to an ex-employee earlier this month in his wrongful termination suit, KPBS has learned. At least two whistleblowers filed complaints with San...
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
Tensions high as transgender locker room debate hits Santee City Council
Over 100 people filled the Santee city council room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday quickly turning the council chamber into standing room only.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County completes annual Point in Time count
More than a thousand volunteers gathered early Thursday morning throughout San Diego County to conduct the annual Point in Time count by engaging with individuals experiencing homelessness. Nearly 1,500 volunteers participated in the count, led by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, to provide a snapshot of unsheltered San Diegans...
KPBS
Point in Time homeless count crucial for North County resources
"Where did you sleep last night? Is this the first time you’ve been homeless? How long have you been homeless?" These are some of the questions volunteers set out to ask people experiencing homelessness in Thursday's county wide Point in Time homeless count. But for North County, that data...
kusi.com
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San Diego
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help out at food pantries in the San Diego region. The Chula Vista food pantry, at 648 3rd Avenue, has opportunities for volunteers to work between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. In addition to packing and distributing food, volunteers will throw out expired food and help clean up the area.
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
How two unhoused San Diegans took citations for blocking a sidewalk to trial and won
It took less than 10 minutes earlier this month for a San Diego court to dismiss tickets given to two unhoused people for blocking a sidewalk. The dismissals came down to procedural errors, and they mark another development in Mayor Todd Gloria’s effort to hold unhoused people accountable for refusing to go to a shelter.
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
Comments / 0