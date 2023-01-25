ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Jan. 26, 2023

Before I jump into this week’s update, I want to remind everyone that the deadline to apply for the District 2 vacancy on the City Council is coming up a week from today, Feb. 2. If you live in the district or know someone who does, please help spread the word. We are also looking for input from District 2 residents on the most important topics they would like applicants to address. (Where is District 2? See this map and select “2017 boundaries.”)
CARLSBAD, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands

Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
SANTEE, CA
Voice of San Diego

The Old Library Is Now a Homeless Shelter

This post originally appeared in the Jan. 27 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox today. Subscribe here. The city’s long-vacant old Central Library is now sheltering unhoused women. Mayor Todd Gloria and others announced Thursday that the old downtown library will shelter up to 36 homeless...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido

While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County completes annual Point in Time count

More than a thousand volunteers gathered early Thursday morning throughout San Diego County to conduct the annual Point in Time count by engaging with individuals experiencing homelessness. Nearly 1,500 volunteers participated in the count, led by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, to provide a snapshot of unsheltered San Diegans...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Point in Time homeless count crucial for North County resources

"Where did you sleep last night? Is this the first time you’ve been homeless? How long have you been homeless?" These are some of the questions volunteers set out to ask people experiencing homelessness in Thursday's county wide Point in Time homeless count. But for North County, that data...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE

