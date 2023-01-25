Read full article on original website
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
WCTV
Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. The stretch of road, which will now bear Bowen’s name, runs on Tharpe Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ocala Road in honor of her dedication to Leon County Schools, the children she’s impacted and the community.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
New OEV leader working to bring 1,500 jobs to Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s Office of Economic Vitality has a new leader who is no stranger to business development in the Big Bend.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
thefamuanonline.com
Crump leads ‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally
Local leaders, students and civil rights organizations stood together in Florida’s Capitol Wednesday in agreement on one thought: College courses cannot be censored. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump went so far as to issue a warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, promising a lawsuit if an Advanced Placement course of African American studies is banned in the state.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move| January 2023
The new year brought the retirement of long-time Tallahassee PR consultant Rick Oppenheim – the founder, president, CEO and namesake of RB Oppenheim Associates (RBOA) – who will be passing the baton to the firm’s new owner, Michael Winn, who has served as its executive vice president and chief digital officer for the past 12 years. Winn has assumed Oppenheim’s role as president and CEO.
WCTV
Matlow no longer in race for Florida Democratic Party Chairman
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little over two weeks after putting his name in the running to lead the Florida Democratic Party a Tallahassee city commissioner has now withdrawn his name. Jeremy Matlow, seat 3 on the city commission, said he got into the race initially after seeing “an abuse...
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU ready to accept more students?
It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
leoncountyfl.gov
Leon County Saves Residents Thousands on Federally Required Flood Insurance
Leon County Government’s continued work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will help unincorporated County residents required to have flood insurance save thousands of dollars upon their policy renewal. Such work is part of a voluntary, federal program called the Community Rating System (CRS), which has generated premium...
FDOE working with Lively Tech to meet the growing needs of the economy
To keep the economy booming in the future, the state needs to create 2 million more jobs by 2030. Something the Department of Education is working to do with one local school right now.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FSU NURSING PROFESSOR NAMED 2023 PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. January 26, 21023 — A Florida State University faculty member will join a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world. Associate Professor Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity in the College of Nursing, is one of 60 scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
thefamuanonline.com
Local high schools cope with threat of guns
Leon County had 108 shootings in 2022, a 17% increase from 2021. Florida A&M alumni Juan Houston grew up in Tallahassee and had a friend who was fatally shot. “Being so close to someone who was a victim of gun violence leaves a bitter taste in your mouth in a sense where you never know who’s next or when the next occurrence may be,” Houston said.
Sheriff's Office to use additional funding towards fight against drugs
Tallahassee has seen 21 cases involving fentanyl over the last 6 months, that's according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
Post-Searchlight
Recreation Authority meet, review internal audit
Members of the Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority met on Thursday evening for their first meeting of the New Year. Among just a few of the items on the agenda was the Rec Authority’s 2021-2022 internal audit report; surplusing one of the Authority vehicles; a new open records request policy; as well as updates on the Authority’s ongoing pickle ball project, and the construction of the indoor recreation facility.
