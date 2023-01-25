ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

electrek.co

Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship

On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
OREM, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells

TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation

SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus

SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
LEHI, UT
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

