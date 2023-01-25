Read full article on original website
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
Unsheltered advocates claim SLC didnt give notice, scooping woman into dumpster
Officials say investigations are already underway after unsheltered advocates claim a Salt Lake City woman was scooped up and put into a dumpster.
electrek.co
Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
Geneva Rock's bid to expand mining into Draper again met with resistance
The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining held a public hearing Friday morning in response to controversy surrounding the Geneva Rock's request to expand operations within Draper City limits.
Hundreds turn the often overlooked Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
The Wasatch Front Regional Council released its transportation plan for public comment. The plan incudes the controversial Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola that would take skiers to Alta and Snowbird ski resorts. Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke against it.
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship
On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
ksl.com
Massive undertaking: 3 years of progress on 5-year Salt Lake Temple renovation
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square are now three years into construction on a five-year project — and some of the areas are scheduled to be completed this year. As a new year begins, a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
ksl.com
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells
TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
Gephardt Daily
Liberty Park protest against police brutality turns into march on Salt Lake City streets
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — About 50 people marched along Salt Lake City streets near Liberty Park on Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. Salt Lake City officers provided impromptu traffic control as an organized protest...
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
hebervalleyradio.com
January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation
SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
Salt Lake and Other Utah Cities Used Most of a $10 Million Homeless Services Fund to Hire Cops
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It’s Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
kjzz.com
Basement explosion blows out windows, starts fire in Utah County home
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Crews in Utah County responded to a Lehi home early Friday morning, after an explosion left a smoldering fire at the residence, authorities confirmed. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m., Jan. 27, in the area of 300 East and Eagle Crest Drive. According to...
kslnewsradio.com
Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus
SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
KSLTV
Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house
LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Body found in limestone kiln in foothills above Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a community member alerted them to a body found in the foothills above Beck Street. The investigation started at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday after a call was placed to dispatch. Police responded to...
