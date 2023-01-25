Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Daily Collegian
Alumni-owned barber wear startup SLCKR growing with help from Invent Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State College of Engineering alumnus Tyler Tracy developed a passion for cutting hair his senior year of high school and continued to cut hair throughout college. However, he consistently struggled with keeping his tools organized. “With men’s haircuts, especially, you are going back and...
The Daily Collegian
Applications for research and discovery grants due Feb. 12
ALTOONA, Pa. — Students have until Feb. 12 to submit for an Altoona Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship (ASURF) and an Erickson Discovery Grant. Both the ASURF and the Erickson Discovery Grants fund student-initiated projects in the arts, engineering, humanities, sciences and social sciences that provide experience in all facets of the research, scholarship or creative processes. This includes conceptualization of a question or focus, proposal writing, identification and implementation of methods, and communication of results, including reporting, exhibition or performance.
The Daily Collegian
Nominations for research and creative activity mentoring award due Feb. 1
ALTOONA, Pa. — Did your mentor provide superior support and guidance during your research/creative activity experience? Nominate them for the Excellence in Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities Mentoring Award. This award recognizes mentors of undergraduate students who have demonstrated excellence in the mentoring process, as evidenced by their impact...
The Daily Collegian
Eboné Bell to take DuBois on historical journey through Black history on Feb. 2
DuBOIS, Pa. — The Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement will welcome students and members of the public to Hiller Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 2, to take a historical journey with Eboné Bell through Black history and historical figures. Many people don't fully know or understand Black...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State DuBois seeks community input for USCAA Hall of Fame nominations
DuBOIS, Pa. — The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) is seeking nominations of candidates for this year’s USCAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, June 11, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The USCAA Hall of Fame recognizes an elite class of individuals within...
