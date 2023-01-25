ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Daily Collegian

Applications for research and discovery grants due Feb. 12

ALTOONA, Pa. — Students have until Feb. 12 to submit for an Altoona Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship (ASURF) and an Erickson Discovery Grant. Both the ASURF and the Erickson Discovery Grants fund student-initiated projects in the arts, engineering, humanities, sciences and social sciences that provide experience in all facets of the research, scholarship or creative processes. This includes conceptualization of a question or focus, proposal writing, identification and implementation of methods, and communication of results, including reporting, exhibition or performance.
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily Collegian

Nominations for research and creative activity mentoring award due Feb. 1

ALTOONA, Pa. — Did your mentor provide superior support and guidance during your research/creative activity experience? Nominate them for the Excellence in Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities Mentoring Award. This award recognizes mentors of undergraduate students who have demonstrated excellence in the mentoring process, as evidenced by their impact...
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State DuBois seeks community input for USCAA Hall of Fame nominations

DuBOIS, Pa. — The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) is seeking nominations of candidates for this year’s USCAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, June 11, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The USCAA Hall of Fame recognizes an elite class of individuals within...
DUBOIS, PA

