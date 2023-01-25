ALTOONA, Pa. — Students have until Feb. 12 to submit for an Altoona Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship (ASURF) and an Erickson Discovery Grant. Both the ASURF and the Erickson Discovery Grants fund student-initiated projects in the arts, engineering, humanities, sciences and social sciences that provide experience in all facets of the research, scholarship or creative processes. This includes conceptualization of a question or focus, proposal writing, identification and implementation of methods, and communication of results, including reporting, exhibition or performance.

