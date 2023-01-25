Claudia Tobon, founder and CEO of Launch Now (launchnow.org) is on a mission to help students connect with the right careers earlier. She says high school counselors may call an employer to inquire about offering a student an experience, such as job shadowing or an internship, which can involve several emails and phone messages, only to find it is not a good fit. “Imagine trying to do it for 250 students,” says Tobon. “It really was mind blowing that in 2020, as I was designing this app, that there was no technology in place, and it was still a pen to paper process.”

