Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Tacos El Sol Revisited: One of our favorite burritos and tacos in Wichita

I have a rotation of restaurants and food trucks I try to frequent as much as I can. It doesn’t matter whether I have to drive across town or the time of night. I’m a believer in consistently supporting the places you truly love, and Tacos El Sol is one of them. The food truck is parked at 31st and Meridian, at the same intersection as Davis Liquor.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at T-Swirl Crepe; Wichita’s First Japanese Crepes Restaurant

After a month of many of the same types of restaurants opening in Wichita, something unique has finally arrived. T-Swirl Crepe is the city’s first Japanese crepe restaurant. Located at 2431 N. Greenwich Road, the chain with 30 locations across the country specializes in both sweet and savory crepes, each made with 100-percent gluten-free rice flour batter.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newest featured neighborhood picks name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Free art classes for kids ages 3-5 at the Wichita Art Museum

Do you have a preschooler at home? The Wichita Art Museum is offering free art classes starting next month. Art Start registration is now open for the Winter and Spring of 2023. Art Start is a free program for children ages 3 to 5 to learn, imagine, and engage with...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Wichita Buzz: Vol. 1 Issue 1

Happy Friday! It’s January 27, and we’re here with our new recap of what’s taken place in Wichita over the past week. If you’re curious as to why it’s called The Wichita Buzz, let’s bring up the idea of civic journalism also known as public journalism. A major component of public journalism seeks to treat readers and community members as participants. Writers are to view events from the citizen’s perspective rather than that of the media. One of the fathers of public journalism is W. Davis “Buzz” Merritt Jr. who happened to be a former editor of The Wichita Eagle.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend

Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
WICHITA, KS
360wichita.com

Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do

Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center

Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Sprinklers do their job in care facility fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Hutchinson Health and Rehab at 2301 North Severance for a fire in the facility. They found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Residents in the north wing of the building were evacuated while the fire was put out.
HUTCHINSON, KS

