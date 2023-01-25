Happy Friday! It’s January 27, and we’re here with our new recap of what’s taken place in Wichita over the past week. If you’re curious as to why it’s called The Wichita Buzz, let’s bring up the idea of civic journalism also known as public journalism. A major component of public journalism seeks to treat readers and community members as participants. Writers are to view events from the citizen’s perspective rather than that of the media. One of the fathers of public journalism is W. Davis “Buzz” Merritt Jr. who happened to be a former editor of The Wichita Eagle.

