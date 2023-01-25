Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
wichitabyeb.com
Tacos El Sol Revisited: One of our favorite burritos and tacos in Wichita
I have a rotation of restaurants and food trucks I try to frequent as much as I can. It doesn’t matter whether I have to drive across town or the time of night. I’m a believer in consistently supporting the places you truly love, and Tacos El Sol is one of them. The food truck is parked at 31st and Meridian, at the same intersection as Davis Liquor.
Popular Wichita chicken noodle dinner is Saturday
St. Paul's United Methodist Church is holding its 76th Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner this Saturday, Jan. 28.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at T-Swirl Crepe; Wichita’s First Japanese Crepes Restaurant
After a month of many of the same types of restaurants opening in Wichita, something unique has finally arrived. T-Swirl Crepe is the city’s first Japanese crepe restaurant. Located at 2431 N. Greenwich Road, the chain with 30 locations across the country specializes in both sweet and savory crepes, each made with 100-percent gluten-free rice flour batter.
Newest featured neighborhood picks name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
wichitabyeb.com
Free art classes for kids ages 3-5 at the Wichita Art Museum
Do you have a preschooler at home? The Wichita Art Museum is offering free art classes starting next month. Art Start registration is now open for the Winter and Spring of 2023. Art Start is a free program for children ages 3 to 5 to learn, imagine, and engage with...
wichitabyeb.com
The Wichita Buzz: Vol. 1 Issue 1
Happy Friday! It’s January 27, and we’re here with our new recap of what’s taken place in Wichita over the past week. If you’re curious as to why it’s called The Wichita Buzz, let’s bring up the idea of civic journalism also known as public journalism. A major component of public journalism seeks to treat readers and community members as participants. Writers are to view events from the citizen’s perspective rather than that of the media. One of the fathers of public journalism is W. Davis “Buzz” Merritt Jr. who happened to be a former editor of The Wichita Eagle.
If you drive south on I-135 into Wichita on Saturday, you’ll face a detour. Here’s why
“It’s all part of the construction process and some of these things can’t be avoided,” KDOT spokesperson Tom Hein said.
Wichita man sentenced in 2021 crash that killed local music influencer Kenny Ballinger
Kenny Ballinger, 37, was a key figure in the Wichita music scene, booking well-known music acts at local bars and running local music venues over the years including Barleycorn’s, The Elbow Room and Lizard’s Lounge, according to The Eagle’s news archives.
KWCH.com
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
No one hurt after south Wichita house fire
According to the Wichita Fire Department, no one was hurt after a fire damaged a home in south Wichita Saturday.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
360wichita.com
Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do
Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
foxkansas.com
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing
Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.
Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
Wichita woman shoots three bystanders after fight at Old Town bar, police say
The victims were two women and a man, all 22 and from Wichita.
KWCH.com
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Sprinklers do their job in care facility fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Hutchinson Health and Rehab at 2301 North Severance for a fire in the facility. They found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Residents in the north wing of the building were evacuated while the fire was put out.
Why Hutchinson will see more fires in February
The Hutchinson Fire Department plans to set a bunch of fires in February north and east of the town.
