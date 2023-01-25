Read full article on original website
Cancer breakthrough as pioneering new treatment gets green light for NHS use
A FIRST of its kind cancer treatment has been approved for the NHS. Pioneering CAR-T therapy will be offered to hundreds with blood cancer to help their own immune systems to fight off the disease. The treatment turbocharges white blood cells and trains them to kill tumours. Trials suggest patients...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
J&J says blood cancer drug improves progression-free survival in patients
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday an interim analysis showed its drug Carvykti met the main goal of improving progression-free survival in patients with a type of blood cancer in a late-stage study.
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals
The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
earth.com
Cancer drug could extend lifespan
A team of researchers led by the University of Auckland in New Zealand has recently found that long-term treatment of middle-aged (one year old) healthy mice with a drug currently used to combat cancer – called Alpelisib – can increase their lifespan by an average of ten percent to around three years.
Former UK education ministers attack plan to reduce vocational qualifications
Coalition fears DfE may break pledges that only small percentage of qualifications will be replaced by T-levels
Lifestyle Changes Proven to Prevent Almost Half of Possible Cancers, Studies Say
Cancer has become a worldwide epidemic. Statistics in the US show that nearly 4 out of 10 men and women will get diagnosed over their lifetimes. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetics, and even some aspects of the environment can be contributing factors to cancer.
BBC
Parkinson's: Using exercise to turn the table on disease
Six years ago, Scott Hanley noticed a discernible change in his body. "Although not overly apparent, my hand started to go, like a twitch," he told BBC News NI. These subtle twitches then led to what the 56-year-old calls "sticky legs", which made it difficult for him to move. When...
Nadhim Zahawi: the extraordinary rise and fall of ‘the boy from Baghdad’
Sacked Tory party chair overcame many challenges but was unable to avoid questions over his tax affairs
BBC
North East food venues given advice after teen's death
Thousands of food businesses will be given fresh safety advice following the death of a woman who had an anaphylactic shock from eating peanuts. Councils in the North East have joined together for a campaign highlighting the dangers of food allergens. Some businesses had been found to have "put their...
BBC
Warning to 100 funeral directors over price lists
One hundred funeral directors face the threat of being named and shamed if they fail to improve the transparency of their prices. A letter from the UK's competition authority warns them to improve after being found not to be complying with new rules on price lists. Consumer group Fairer Finance...
BBC
Jailing of trans rapist Isla Bryson is 'shambles', says prison chief
Sending a transgender rapist to a women's prison was an "unnecessary shambles", its former governor said. Rhona Hotchkiss, who ran Cornton Vale until 2017, said she would have refused to have Isla Bryson at the prison. Bryson, 31, was remanded to the jail in Stirling after being convicted of raping...
BBC
Southampton drug gang sentenced to combined 33 years
An investigation in to crime gang that sold cannabis, class A drugs and used antique guns has helped lead to a change in the law. The Southampton group imported drugs from Europe, Canada and the US which were distributed and then the proceeds were converted into Bitcoin. Police said the...
BBC
Parkinson's: NI man shows how exercise can alleviate symptoms
A man with Parkinson's disease says his symptoms faded 15 months ago after he changed his lifestyle and began doing more physical activity. Scott Hanley began to experience the first signs of Parkinson's disease six years ago and was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition in 2017. After the Covid-19...
The UK Is Implementing a Fee and Application Process for US Visitors
It will cost you a bit of time and money if you want to visit London. Per Executive Traveller, the UK is adopting an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) program, which will require most travelers to submit a form and pay a small entry fee before they arrive. It thankfully doesn’t...
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
Bristol rugby player inquest to examine hospital treatment
An inquest into the death of a university rugby player will examine if doctors failed to spot the early signs of a serious infection. Maddy Lawrence, 20, was taken to a hospital in Bristol after dislocating her hip in a University of the West of England (UWE) rugby match on 9 March.
BBC
Cancer survivor in smear test plea to women
A cancer survivor is urging other women not to put off having a smear test. Amanda Trott, from Oxfordshire, delayed going for her cervical screening for six months and, when she did eventually go, it led to a cancer diagnosis. Her treatment involved a complete hysterectomy but, ten years after...
