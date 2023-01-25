ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goprincetontigers.com

No. 16 Women's Water Polo Collects Two Top-25 Wins Saturday

PRINCETON – The No. 16 Women's Water Polo began the Princeton Winter Tournament with two wins on Saturday afternoon at DeNunzio Pool. The Tigers began the game with three straight tallies with one from Kayla Yelensky and two from Jovana Sekulic. The Tritons ended the quarter with two of three to set the score at 4-2 as the second frame got underway.
PRINCETON, NJ
goprincetontigers.com

Men's Tennis Advances to ITA Kickoff Weekend Virginia Regional Championship Match

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A 4-1 victory over Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent Ole Miss Saturday morning at the Virginia Tennis Complex at the Boar's Head Sports Club saw the Princeton University men's tennis team advance to the Championship Match of the Virginia Regional at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy