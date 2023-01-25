Read full article on original website
Related
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
Visit more than 30 SoCal museums for free in honor of 'Free-for-All' day
If you've been making plans to take a trip to a local museum, you may want to mark this day on your calendar.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 27 - 29
Shop at the Savage X Fenty Pop-up. Catch the classic thrillers Shadow of a Doubt and The Third Man on the big screen. Start your art collection at an affordable group art show. Celebrate the 124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade.
pasadenaweekly.com
Family planning: How much do kids cost?
The state of the economy and fears of a looming recession may have some prospective parents readjusting their timeline for having kids and those who do may be worrying about how much they should be saving for their children’s future. But how much does it actually cost to raise a child in Pasadena and the Greater Los Angeles area?
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students and businesses scramble to find eggs
The national egg shortage crisis has left local businesses and students scrambling to find, sell and cook the breakfast staple. Spudnuts, a 24-hour donut shop on Figueroa, serves breakfast meals all day long, attracting student traffic from morning to night. For them, eggs help keep the lights on. “We use...
sunset.com
Now Is the Absolute Best Time To Book This Bucket List California Trip (But You Only Have Until April to Do It!)
If you’re anything like me, your TikTok For You Page is filled with all sorts of encounters with whales these days. The mesmerizing, graceful sea creatures are absolutely captivating, and even more so in real life. And while the chilly winter season might not intuitively be the time when you’d head towards the water, it’s actually the best time of year for those wanting to see the migration of Pacific gray whales in the Channel Islands National Park.
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year
Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
KSBW.com
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
Antelope Valley Press
California is quickly losing residents
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
foxla.com
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Two local dentistry's are teaming up to help impacted storm victims
Mavericks Orthodontics is teaming up with California Kidds to collect items to donate to people impacted by the storms.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
Local Non-Profit Wants To Help You Harvest The Rain
A local non-profit group wants to get the word out about how everyone can help harvest vital rain in Los Angeles.
travel2next.com
20 Waterfalls in California
California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
AOL Corp
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
proclaimerscv.com
COVID Food Benefits of Tons of Californians are Going to End; OC Prepares for “Food Cliff”
When additional government benefits run out in a few months, according to officials at food banks and pantries around California, a rush of new residents in urgent need of food is expected to arrive. It follows the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought to light what many neighborhood activists and groups already...
California warehouse boom comes with health, environmental costs for Inland Empire residents
In 1980, the Inland Empire was home to 234 warehouses. There are now more than 4,000, providing significant economic benefits for the region. But this growth also has consequences: more unhealthy air days in predominantly Latino communities. Following the release of a new report, a coalition is asking state leaders to intervene.
Comments / 0