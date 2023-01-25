If you’re anything like me, your TikTok For You Page is filled with all sorts of encounters with whales these days. The mesmerizing, graceful sea creatures are absolutely captivating, and even more so in real life. And while the chilly winter season might not intuitively be the time when you’d head towards the water, it’s actually the best time of year for those wanting to see the migration of Pacific gray whales in the Channel Islands National Park.

