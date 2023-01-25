ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

pasadenaweekly.com

Family planning: How much do kids cost?

The state of the economy and fears of a looming recession may have some prospective parents readjusting their timeline for having kids and those who do may be worrying about how much they should be saving for their children’s future. But how much does it actually cost to raise a child in Pasadena and the Greater Los Angeles area?
PASADENA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students and businesses scramble to find eggs

The national egg shortage crisis has left local businesses and students scrambling to find, sell and cook the breakfast staple. Spudnuts, a 24-hour donut shop on Figueroa, serves breakfast meals all day long, attracting student traffic from morning to night. For them, eggs help keep the lights on. “We use...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sunset.com

Now Is the Absolute Best Time To Book This Bucket List California Trip (But You Only Have Until April to Do It!)

If you’re anything like me, your TikTok For You Page is filled with all sorts of encounters with whales these days. The mesmerizing, graceful sea creatures are absolutely captivating, and even more so in real life. And while the chilly winter season might not intuitively be the time when you’d head towards the water, it’s actually the best time of year for those wanting to see the migration of Pacific gray whales in the Channel Islands National Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year

Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road

ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
CALIFORNIA STATE
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
travel2next.com

20 Waterfalls in California

California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
CALIFORNIA STATE

